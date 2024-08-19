ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Rangers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Pirates-Rangers.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were very much in the hunt for a National League wild card berth a few weeks ago. They were over .500 in a wild card chase which had the third NL wild card team hovering around six to seven games above .500. The Pirates were three to four games out and had a real shot.

Then they lost 10 straight games. Two weeks torched their season and any playoff hopes they might have had. The Pirates will head into 2025 knowing they have the makings of a team which can contend for a playoff spot. The Buccos have elite starting pitching. Much like the Seattle Mariners (coincidentally enough, the team they played this past weekend), they have wasted quality starting pitching with a weak batting order and an inconsistent bullpen. The Pirates have to be able to make significant moves in the coming offseason to supplement their pitching with formidable bats. For now, the Pirates hope to develop their players and find some reasons to be able to upgrade their roster. Players are playing for jobs and for trade market value.

The Texas Rangers are, like the Pirates, playing out the string. They aren't officially mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but they have plummeted in the standings in August and are essentially roasted and toasted in the chase for a playoff spot. The only way the Rangers could change everything is by going on a Padres or Diamondbacks-style run of 17 wins in 19 or 20 games. Even then, such a surge would merely put them in contention. It wouldn't vault them into an actual playoff spot. At any rate, the Rangers would like to leave this 2024 season knowing that for a few weeks, they could actually hit and score consistently. It's something they simply haven't done, to the surprise of many.

Pirates-Rangers Projected Starters

Luis Ortiz vs TBD

Luis Ortiz (5-3) has a 3.41 ERA. He has been very solid in the back end of the Pittsburgh rotation. Ortiz joining Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, and Mitch Keller could form an incredibly deep and overpowering 2025 starting rotation. Ortiz finishing the season strongly is a core priority for the Pirates and a foremost hope for the Pittsburgh fan base.

Last Start: Tuesday, August 13 versus the San Diego Padres: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 3 K

2024 Road Splits: 4 starts, 45 IP, 38 H, 15 R, 2 HR, 14 BB, 39 K

Here are the Pirates-Rangers MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Rangers Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +108

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Pirates vs Rangers

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/5:05 p.m. PT

TV: Root SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pirates) / Bally Sports Southwest (Rangers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jose Ortiz is a solid pitcher who is having a good season. He can outpitch whomever the Rangers decide to put on the mound in this game. Pittsburgh did just win a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners, who are better than their AL West rival from Arlington. If the Bucs can win a series versus the M's, they can win a series — and this game — versus Texas.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers scored a come-from-behind win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. That might give them the confidence they need to start scoring runs and playing better baseball. Pittsburgh is not a good team. The Rangers have a better batting order than the Bucs.

Final Pirates-Rangers Prediction & Pick

This and other games between teams playing out the string just isn't worth the risk unless there's an irresistible angle. We're not finding one here. Pass.

Final Pirates-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers moneyline