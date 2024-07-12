Luis Ortiz takes to the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates as they face the Chicago White Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-White Sox prediction and pick.

Pirates-White Sox Projected Starters

Luis Ortiz vs. Chris Flexen

Luis Ortiz (4-2) with a 2.95 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Last time out, Ortiz went six innings giving up four hits and striking out five. He did not give up a run but did not factor into the decision as the Pirates lost to the Mets.

2024 Road Splits: Ortiz has made just one start, but 12 appearances on the road this year. He has a 3-1 record with a save. Further, Orti has a 2.45 ERa on the road with a .236 opponent batting average.

Chris Flexen (2-7) with a 4.95 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP

Last Start: This is his last start, Flexen went six innings, giving up seven hits and one walk. He surrendered two runs but did not factor into the decision as the White Sox lost to the Twins.

2024 Home Splits: Flexen is 1-4 with a 5.00 ERA. He also has 38 strikeouts and 26 walks in 11 starts. Furthermore, he has allowed 30 runs on 55 hits with nine of them via the home run.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-White Sox Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -154

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Pirates vs. White Sox

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

TV: SNP/NBCSCH

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates are 22nd in the majors in runs scored while sitting 26th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. Bryan Reynolds leads the way this year. He is hitting .277 on the ear with a .340 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs and 56 RBIS this year while scoring 42 times. Oneil Cruz is also having a great year. He is hitting .247 on the year with a .3402 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs and 41 RBIs while scoring 41 times this year. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Connor Joe. Joe is hitting .241 on the year with a .323 on-base percentage. He has hit seven home runs and 28 RBIs with 38 runs scored.

Reynolds has been the top bat in the last week. He is hitting .357 in the last week with a .400 on-base percentage. He has four home runs and nine RBIs. Rowdy Tellez has also been great in the last week. He is hitting .318 in the last week with three home runs, seven RBIs and five runs scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Nick Gonzalez. He is hitting just .222 in the last week but has five RBIs and two runs scored in the last seven games.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are 30th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 29th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging. Andrew Vuaghn has paced the offense this ear. He is hitting .240 on the year with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs. Vaughn has also scored 34 times this year. Meanwhile, Paul DeJong leads the team in home runs on the year. He is hitting .228 with a .277 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 37 RBIS and 36 runs scored. Gavin Sheets rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .228 on the year with seven home runs, 29 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

Nicky Lopez has led the way this year. He is hitting .267 in the last week with four RBIs and two runs scored. Luis Robert Jr. has long been driving in runs. He is hitting just .200 in the last week with a home run and three RBIs. He has scored twice in the last week. Martin Maldonado rounds out the out-the-top bat in the last week. He is hitting .375 in the last week. He has two home runs and three RBIs in the last week. He has also scored twice. The White Sox have struggled in the last week, hitting just .204 in the last week, and scoring just 25 runs.

Current White Sox have just one career plate appearance against Luis Ortiz. Paul Dejong does not have an official at-bat, having one plate appearance with a walk.

Final Pirates-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The Pirates have not been great as of late, but they are the better team in this one. Luis Ortiz has been the better team, and the Pirates have been better at the plate. Take the Pirates to get the win.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Pirates-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Pirates ML (-154)