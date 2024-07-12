The Pittsburgh Pirates head to the Windy City to take on the Chicago White Sox Friday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Pirates-White Sox prediction and pick.

Pirates-White Sox Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Garrett Crochet

Garrett Crochet (6-6) with a 3.08 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 105.1 innings pitched, 146K/23BB, .203 oBA

Last Start: at Miami Marlins: No Decision, 4 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 2.38 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 64.1 innings pitched, 96K/12BB, .201 oBA

MLB Odds: Pirates-White Sox Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +144

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Pirates vs. White Sox

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh, NBC Sports Chicago

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are not a good offensive team. They have one or two good hitter, but they will most likely be traded by the deadline. However, they are still on the team at the moment. Despite that, the White Sox have the second-lowest batting average, second-lowest slugging percentage, fifth-fewest home runs, and ninth-most strikeouts. The Pirates have a tough matchup offensively, but their pitching staff should give them a chance to win this game against a weak offense.

The Pirates have been good on offense lately. On the season as a whole, they are not great, but since July 1st, the Pirates are batting just over .250. They are hitting for a lot of power, though. Pittsburgh has 19 home runs heading into July 11, and their OPS is .779. The Pirates need to continue hitting and hitting for power against a great pitcher. If they can do that, the Pirates will win this game.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Crochet is on track to be a front-runner for American League Cy Young. He leads all qualified pitchers in strikeout percentage, and his walk rate is low, as well. Crochet gets a bunch of people to swing, and he is fifth in whiff percentage. The Pirates are a team that might not chase a bunch, but they will swing and miss. Pittsburgh also has one of the lowest chase contact percentages in the MLB. Crochet should be able to have another great shutdown game in this one. As long as he does that, the White Sox will win this game.

The Pirates are not hitting the ball too well this season. On the season as a whole, the Pirates have the sixth-worst batting average, sixth-worst slugging percentage, and the fifth-most strikeouts. Crochet has a fantastic matchup in this game, and there is no reason he should not be dominant. Expect him to go deep into this game, and shut down the Pittsburgh offense Friday night.

Final Pirates-White Sox Prediction & Pick

This is a game between two offenses that really struggle. This means you have to go with the pitcher you trust more. It is very hard to trust anybody more than Garrett Crochet. He is one of the best in the entire MLB, and I fully expect that to continue in this game. I will take the White Sox to win this game straight up.

Final Pirates-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox ML (-172)