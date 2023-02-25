The Detroit Pistons are not going to make the NBA Playoffs this season. They’re currently dead last in the Eastern Conference with a horrendous 15-45 win-loss record. It goes without saying that this team is in full tank mode and is already looking ahead to the 2023-24 campaign. Now, Detroit has just 22 games left on the schedule. What should fans be watching for? Here are some bold Pistons predictions for the rest of their season after the 2023 NBA All-Star Break.

The Pistons have had a challenging season with a poor record. As a matter of fact, they have lost six of their 22 games in 2023. Although fans are excited about Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, the team’s coaching staff is focused on progress and effort in the final 23 games. Unfortunately, the team’s plans were derailed when Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 draft pick, had season-ending shin surgery after only 12 games. The team has since relied on Jaden Ivey, the fifth overall pick, who has shown promise despite some ups and downs. The Pistons also have other young talents. This includes Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes. Jalen Duren, the youngest player in the league and the No. 13 pick, has been a bright spot with his natural instincts as an offensive rebounder. The team did not trade veterans Bojan Bogdanovic or Alec Burks at the deadline to provide leadership for the young players. They did, however, acquire James Wiseman from Golden State. While there are challenges, the team remains committed to their projects and lottery-bound season.

That said, let’s look at our Pistons bold predictions for the rest of their season.

4. Pistons lose and lose

Despite the Pistons’ historically poor defense and losing season, fans must prepare themselves for a few more losses for the benefit of the franchise. The Pistons will have a lot of important games against the likes of the Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets, and Oklahoma City Thunder. Those games could impact their draft lottery prospects. Although it’s difficult to watch the Pistons lose, it’s part of the process. Remember that this is a team that hopes to return to contention when their best player (Cunningham) returns from injury and when they reload with a star rookie later this year. Of course, fans hope the team doesn’t experience any fiascos in the development of their young core moving forward.

3. J & J frontline shows flashes of potential

Detroit may be defying NBA norms by investing heavily in two centers. However, there are still many questions to be answered. This includes who will start and whether they will play together on the floor at the same time. Remember that GM Troy Weaver has a mixed track record in trading for top prospects and in the draft. Remember how they selected Killian Hayes over Tyrese Haliburton?

As for the Pistons’ new young frontline duo, Jalen Duren and James Wiseman, both excel at finishing lob passes, rebounding, and shot-blocking. However, they need to improve in other areas. One of them obviously needs to be able to stretch the floor for them to play together. It remains to be seen if this dream scenario will become a reality. We’re not holding out breath, though. Also, in the event the Pistons land the No. 1 overall pick and select Victor Wembanyama, then either Duren or Wiseman will be on the trading block once again.

2. Jaden Ivey blossoms into a star-in-the-making

Jaden Ivey could be something for the Pistons. The fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft is an athletic guard out of Purdue. He was highly coveted and unexpectedly fell to the Pistons at that draft position. So far, he has lived up to the hype with impressive nightly numbers and highlights. However, there is still room for improvement, particularly with his three-point and free-throw shooting. He also has to limit his turnovers. Ivey currently averages around 15 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds per game. He shoots under 35 percent from beyond the arc and turns the ball over around three times per game. With progress in these areas, Ivey could become an All-Star sooner rather than later.

1. Welcome to Detroit, Scoot Henderson or Amen Thompson

If the Pistons end up with the No. 2 or No. 3 pick, as they are expected to, then they will draft either Scoot Henderson or Amen Thompson.

Henderson’s athleticism is evident in his ability to easily get past G-League defenders both in transition and in the halfcourt. Although the G-League is not too far behind the NBA in terms of game speed and defender length and athleticism, Henderson’s ball-handling and passing skills are allowing him to excel. As long as he maintains decent shooting percentages, he should be a sure pick for the second overall spot.

When we look at Thompson’s tremendous athleticism and show-stopping abilities, we become very thrilled. Amen’s open-floor ball-handling will give him an advantage against Ausar, but this draft will reveal what NBA scouts think of the Overtime Elite program.