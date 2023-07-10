The Detroit Pistons have begun their summer league campaign in Las Vegas. The Pistons have already played two games against the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets. Of course, some of their young players are on display in the Summer League. That includes big-name rookie Ausar Thompson, and we'll look at some reactions to his first Vegas Summer League games.

Game Summary

The Pistons began their summer league campaign in Las Vegas on July 8th. The Pistons' first game was against the Magic, and they won 89-78. Ausar Thompson, the No. 5 pick in the 2023 draft, scored just seven points and had nine rebounds. In their second game against the Rockets, the Pistons lost 101-113. Thompson played a little better here with 12 points and six assists. However, the Pistons struggled defensively. Sophomore players Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have been leading the Pistons so far in Las Vegas. The Pistons will play two more games before the semifinals, and they will need to improve their defense if they want to advance.

Now let's look at some reactions from the Las Vegas Summer League games of Detroit Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson.

Thompson is surely one of the biggest names to watch on the Pistons. It will be the highest profile stage Thompson will be on, as he developed with Overtime Elite and did not play college basketball. Thompson is a versatile guard who can score from all three levels and has the potential to be a two-way star in the NBA. Here are four reactions to Thompson's performance in the first two games of the Pistons' summer league campaign.

1. Thompson's scoring ability has been… okay

Thompson should be a high-level scorer, but so far, we have not exactly seen that. In the first game against the Magic, he scored just seven points on 1-of-4 field goal shooting. In the second game against the Rockets, he scored 12 points on a more respectable 6-of-13 field goal shooting. He has not made a triple yet, though he has shot pretty well from the free-throw line. Thompson's ability to create his own shot and score efficiently is promising. However, we hope he can get more opportunities.

Jaden Ivey steal & dish to Ausar Thompson 👀 Last year's No. 5 overall pick and this year's No. 5 overall pick connect for the Pistons! Watch LIVE on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/7Oozd91jfi — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2023

2. Thompson's playmaking skills are improving

Having said that, Thompson is not just a scorer. He also can create for his teammates. In the first game against the Magic, he dished out three assists, and in the second game against the Rockets, he had six assists. That's 4.5 assists per game, which isn't bad at all. Thompson's ability to create for others is an important skill for a guard in the NBA, and it's encouraging to see him impress in this area.

3. Thompson's defense needs work

While Thompson has shown promise on the offensive end, his defense needs work. In the first game against the Magic, he struggled to stay in front of his man and gave up some easy baskets. In the second game against the Rockets, he was better defensively. However, he still needs to improve his footwork and positioning. Thompson has the potential to be a two-way star in the NBA. That said, he will need to improve his defense to reach that level.

4. Thompson's confidence is growing

Thompson is playing with confidence in the Pistons' summer league games. His numbers won't jump out of the box scores. However, we expect him to improve with each passing game. Also, keep in mind that he is not afraid to take big shots. He wants to show that he belongs on the court with NBA players. Thompson's confidence is a promising sign for the Pistons, as they look to develop him into a main part of their rotation.

Looking Ahead

Right now, Ausar Thompson is off to a relatively slow start in the Pistons' summer league campaign. He has shown flashes of his scoring ability, but he needs more opportunities. He can also create for his teammates and play with confidence. While his defense needs work, Thompson has the potential to be a two-way star in the NBA. Pistons fans should be excited about Thompson's future and his potential to lead the team to success in the years to come.

The Detroit Pistons are in a rebuilding phase and have been acquiring young talent in the past few drafts. As the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Thompson should be a key player for the Pistons in the upcoming season. On paper, he is a versatile guard who can score from all three levels. Of course, the Pistons also have other promising young players. These include Duren, Ivey, and Cade Cunningham. The Pistons' defense is a major issue, though. They will need to improve in that area to be competitive in the upcoming season. Thompson should help on that side of the ball, too. The Pistons' summer league campaign in Las Vegas will give fans a glimpse of what to expect from their young players, including Thompson, as they look to build a strong foundation for the future.