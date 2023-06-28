The Detroit Pistons finished with just 17 wins in 2022-2023, leading to sweeping changes this offseason. The Pistons selected athletic forward Ausar Thompson #5 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. The move came less than a month after their hiring of Monty Williams as the NBA's highest paid coach.

Now, the Pistons have re-upped on one of their best shooters from last season. The team announced Tuesday that it had officially picked up the $10.5 million player option for Alec Burks.

Burks averaged 12.8 points and 3.1 rebounds last season while shooting 41.4% from three-point range. Burks' role off the bench is key considering the team ranked 21st in the NBA last in shooting from downtown.

The former Colorado Buffaloes star was taken 12th overall in 2011 by the Utah Jazz and has since bounced around to six different NBA teams. He's averaged 11 points or better in six of the past seven seasons.

The news was announced on the same day the Pistons picked up the $1.8 million team option for Isaiah Livers. Livers, a former University of Michigan Wolverines standout, was sidelined with injuries for much of last season. He brings an athletic presence at the three and four spots for the Pistons who can knock down threes, block shots, and provide offense off the bench.

Next up for the Pistons franchise is The Vegas Summer League, which begins on July 7 and runs through July 17.

Detroit is rumored to have one key free agent target in mind for this offseason in Cam Johnson, the 6-foot-8 sharp shooter who was the Brooklyn Nets' top playoff performer against the 76ers this past spring.