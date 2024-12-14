After the 2023-24 season, the bar was not very high in terms of the Detroit Pistons improving. They finished with a record of 14-68, the word record in the NBA. To make matters worse, the Pistons were bumped in the draft lottery despite having the best overall odds at the No. 1 pick. But the Pistons have been an improved team this season with veteran players being a pleasant surprise.

When looking at the Pistons’ most pleasant surprise this season, it would be easy to just say the entire team. And that wouldn’t be wrong. Last year, the Pistons didn’t reach double digits in wins until early March. They’re already sitting on ten wins with about a quarter of the season gone by.

Cade Cunningham is playing like an All-Star. He would be a good candidate for the Pistons’ most pleasant surprise of the season. But as a former No. 1 overall pick, his level of play is something to expect.

Jaden Ivey would be another good choice for most pleasant surprise. He’s been shooting the ball more efficiently than last season, especially from the three-point line. He’s also been pretty solid alongside Cunningham in the backcourt. But Ivey was also a top-five pick and there are expectations that come with being a lottery pick.

The biggest and most pleasant surprise for the Pistons this season has been one veteran player in particular in Malik Beasley.

Malik Beasley’s season with Pistons



Beasley was originally signed by the Pistons as a free agent in the offseason. He was coming off a pretty solid year with the Milwaukee Bucks after his stock took a bit of a hit following an inconsistent playoff run in 2023 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He was one of the better free agent role players on the market and his presence has big a major part of the Pistons’ improved play this season.

Beasley has appeared in all 26 games for the Pistons so far and has started in seven at just about 28 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 15.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists with splits of 43.3 percent shooting from the field, 40.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 72.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

His points per game is the third-highest mark in his career. Beasley is the Pistons’ third-leading scorer and their best three-point shooter percentage-wise given the amount of attempts he’s taken. His 8.7 attempts from three-point range ties a career-high.

Beasley also made a little franchise history too this month by setting a Pistons record for most three-point shots made in a single month. He’s currently third in the league for most made three-pointers this season.

He’s been a veteran leader too for a team full of young players. And the Pistons will have a decision to make this coming offseason. Beasley signed a one-year contract with the team in the offseason worth around $6 million. He will no doubt draw interest on the free agent market, especially from contending teams. He’s been such a valuable asset to the team that the Pistons should look to re-sign him.

As it stand, the Pistons are only a half game behind the Brooklyn Nets for tenth place in the Eastern Conference standings. That would be enough for a spot in the play-in. After last season, that would be a major milestone for this Pistons team.

If the Pistons do manage to get into postseason play, Malik Beasley is going to be a big part of that.