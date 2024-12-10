After a star-studded performance against the New York Knicks this past Saturday, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is claiming the momentum he has built this regular season. Cunningham has played like one of the most impressive point guards in the NBA and is now publicly voicing why he should be considered a 2024-25 All-Star selection.

“I believe I am. Whenever I’m on the court every night, I feel like I’m the best player,” Cunningham stated to the media after recording a triple-double against the Knicks. “I try to do whatever it takes to help my team win, and my teammates have made me look great this year. I’m just trying to help my team win and we’ll see what happens with it.”

The Pistons' 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick is recording the best numbers in his fourth season. Cunningham is averaging career-high numbers of 23.9 points, 9.4 assists, and 7.3 rebounds through the 21 games he has played this year. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff also voiced how he wanted to see his starting point guard shine as a two-way player. Cunningham has been a reliable defender for Detroit, especially while missing their best perimeter defender Ausar Thompson for several games this year.

Saturday night's 120-111 victory for the Pistons featured a signature performance by Cunningham at Madison Square Garden. Cunningham scored 29 points, recorded a career-high 15 assists, and grabbed 10 rebounds for his fifth triple-double of the season on the way to Detroit's tenth win this season.

Cunningham also shined with a standout closing moment against the Atlanta Hawks in November. The Pistons sealed a close victory courtesy of Cunningham's game-winning floater on offense and a clinching block on defense as time expired. Bickerstaff stamped Detroit's franchise player with high praise after witnessing the late-game heroics.

“I don’t say this lightly by any means, but being around him and spending time with him, he’s the guy. He has the ability to be an elite guy on a basketball team because of all of the things he’s capable of doing,” Bickerstaff stated in the postgame media session. “He can manipulate the game, he can score, he can rebound, and he makes his teammates better. Cade (Cunningham) has proven he can defend at a high level and make clutch plays down the stretch. He’s still going to improve but I think he has the potential to be a superstar.”

After agreeing to a max contract extension this past offseason, the Pistons did a solid job of providing help to maximize the potential of their franchise point guard. New President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon acquired some useful veterans in Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr. to help revamp Detroit's roster.

Harris has flashed the ability of being a reliable complementary scorer next to Cunningham, averaging 14 points. Beasley has been one of the most dependable reserves in the league averaging 16 points a game and shooting 41.3% from three. Hardaway Jr. has been streaky but a useful shooting option averaging 35.1% from deep. Langdon also decided to part ways with former coach Monty Williams and choosing Bickerstaff who has inspired a new identity with this team.

Cunningham has not been selected as an All-Star yet throughout his career. The NBA is loaded with many talented point guards in the league. His numbers are suitable for consideration as he ranks in the top 25 in points scored and third in assists. The 2025 NBA All-Star game kicks off in February, which gives Cunningham more time to continue his elite-level play.