The Detroit Pistons struck gold when they drafted Cade Cunningham first overall in 2021. A ballhandler that projects to be a stellar offensive force at his peak, Cunningham battled through characteristic ups and downs in his first professional season. However, after finishing the 2021-22 season strong, many hoped that he would take the next step in becoming the star the Pistons need to become a playoff team once more.

However, an untimely shin injury cut Cade Cunningham’s sophomore season short after only 12 games. Cunningham thought about rehabbing his shin without having to go under the knife, but in the end, he decided to undergo surgery, which ended his season.

And it appears like he well and truly did make the right decision for the greater good of his career, especially after revealing that he had been “dealing with various amounts of shin discomfort since high school”, according to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

“After talking with everyone, I realized it’s a long game, and I have a lot more basketball to play. I just want to be able to play my game and not think about my body and try to overcompensate on different things,” Cunningham said.

That is indeed for the best. With the advancements in modern medicine, going under the knife due to injury is no longer a death knell for one’s career, especially for someone as young as Cade Cunningham is.

With the Pistons’ future hinging on the development of the 6’6 guard, his long-term health will definitely be of utmost importance. The Pistons may be extra terrible this season as a result, but it’s difficult to envision a scenario where the Pistons become a contender without a healthy Cunningham leading the way.