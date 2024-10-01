Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham addressed the public during Media Day on Monday. Cunningham shared lots of personal insight on the direction of the franchise. That future includes a five-year agreement worth $224 million with the 2021 No. 1 overall pick. Cunningham clarified his desire to remain with the Pistons for the foreseeable future.

“I already wanted to stay here. It was just about us agreeing to the same terms,” Cunningham confirmed during Media Day. “I think it was already a done deal in my head as far as where I wanted to be. I knew I wanted to be here, it was just going through all of the business things that had to be done and I was just waiting to be able to sign my name.”

Cunningham is entering his fourth year in Detroit as one of the building blocks for the franchise. He posted career-high numbers last season despite the team's struggles and returning from a season-ending shin injury in 2022. Cunningham averaged 22.7 points and 7.5 assists through 64 games as the Pistons starting point guard.

Detroit's President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon also reflected on the priority of re-signing Cunningham. He also shared his vision of what success could look like this season from the 6-7 star guard.

“It's growing into a leader, he wants to lead and we're fortunate he wants to be here as well,” Langon explained. “A young man of his caliber embodies what we want to be as a franchise. The re-signing of him we're all very excited about.”

Pistons veterans embracing Cade Cunningham

One of the biggest offseason priorities for Langdon was acquiring veteran talent to complement Detroit's young core. The Pistons' new front-office leader wasted little time adding four new veterans from playoff rosters. One of those significant names returning to Detroit is forward Tobias Harris who agreed to a two-year deal in NBA Free Agency.

After playing with the Philadelphia 76ers since 2018, Harris is embracing his new role as the experienced leader on a rebuilding Pistons roster. A big part of that is centered around the development of Detroit's superstar guard. Harris spoke on his impression of Cunningham and what his future can bring to the team.

“I've always been extremely high on his game. His ability to be at that size at the one position I think is super key,” Harris stated. “I told him this year he has to take that big step in really turning himself into one of the best guards in the whole entire NBA. That happens through winning and that happens through guys understanding that you're leading this team at the point guard position.”

Detroit's on-court leadership was a big focal point discussed during Media Day by the team. Harris elaborated on the factors that Cunningham brings as a young leader of the Pistons.

“He's a sharp competitor who wants to win and works his tail off. He's a very good leader as well for a player at that age,” Harris explained. “He's very mature for his age and he's a pro. He has the ability to be a superstar in this league and my goal is to make sure he's pushed and held to that standard every day that he steps on the basketball to lead our team. I'm excited to work with him.”

Guards Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. also shared their excitement to work with Cunningham. They both admired his vision to find open shooters and their ability to help him grow this season.