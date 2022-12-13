By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

While Cade Cunningham’s decision to undergo a season-ending surgery is quite the brutal blow to the Detroit Pistons, some fans are looking at the bright side of the development. For many, it only means the team can tank further to fight for the no. 1 pick and the chance to take Victor Wembanyama.

Sure enough, no Pistons fan would refuse to see a Cunningham-Wembanyama pairing come the 2023-23 season.

That is one of the prevailing talks after news of Cunningham’s surgery surfaced, with many quick to predict that Wembanyama is heading to Detroit.

“With the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft MY Detroit Pistons select…Victor Wembanyama!” one fan wrote while sharing the update on Cunningham’s injury.

“Cade Cunningham Shin Surgery! Victor Wembanyama To Pistons?” another commenter wrote.

Another sports page noted, “Cade Cunningham getting injured was all part of the pistons plan to get Victor Wembanyama.”

The Pistons have the worst record in the NBA (7-22) as it currently stands, and so with Cunningham gone for the season, it’s not wrong to expect them to continue their slide. With that, the no. 1 pick and Wembanyama is actually not out of their reach.

“Victor Wembanyama you are a Detroit Piston,” another Detroit supporter said. Another fan wrote, “The only way the basketball gods can make up for Cade missing the rest of the season is letting the Pistons get the #1 pick Victor Wembanyama.”

The 2023 NBA Draft is still months away and a lot of things can happen. But by the looks of it, Pistons fans are ready to move on from the year and are simply looking forward to next year when they’ll have Cunningham back with Wembanyama, hopefully, waiting for him.