The Pistons' Cade Cunningham gave speeches that turned heads after Tuesday's loss.

The Detroit Pistons set an NBA record for futility on Tuesday night with another loss to the Brooklyn Nets, their second in two games, in downtown Detroit. The loss once against cemented the Pistons as professional basketball's worst team going and exposed the NBA's second-highest paid coach, Monty Williams, for his disappointing performance at the helm of Detroit's pro team.

Fans went wild on social media after the embarrassing loss. Prior to their record-setting 27th loss in a row, fellow all-time worst streaks in the NBA were discussed.

On Tuesday, the hits kept on coming on social media as Pistons players and coaches' reactions to the loss were shared and recorded.

Cade Cunningham was among those in the crosshairs, considering his lofty draft position as the NBA's number one overall pick out of Oklahoma State in 2021.

Cunningham's Message to Locker Room

Reporter Omari Sankofa II set the scene on X for fans, haters and well-wishers alike. Cunningham addressed the team after the devastating, history-making loss, and Coach Williams was there to see it unfold.

Monty on Cade's 41-point performance: "He showed me even more in the locker room just now. He talked passionately about the things we need to do, and how everybody has to be in the boat and accountable for where we are. You have to be real about where we are." — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) December 27, 2023

Cunningham later commented on his own post-game message according to the same reporter.

“Don’t jump off the boat,” he reportedly implored his teammates. “We gotta stay together. Right now is the easiest time to stand off and be on your own, but we need to continue to lean on each other and continue to push each other and hold each other accountable more than ever now.”

Cunningham said that the losing streak has been wearing heavy on the Pistons for “a while now.”

The former top overall pick had 41 points, nine rebounds and five assists on 15-of-21 shooting, staking his claim as the Pistons' best player amid the record-setting losing skid.

Pistons' Season Continues

The three-time championship winning franchise's season marches on despite the current difficulties they are facing.

A road game against the Celtics is on the horizon followed by a home game against the Toronto Raptors.