Golden State hosts Detroit at Chase Center! Check out our NBA odds series as we make our Pistons-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors host the Detroit Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back. Below is our NBA odds series as ClutchPoints hands out a Pistons-Warriors prediction and pick. ClutchPoints will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pistons are coming off a gut-wrenching 154-148 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Detroit had an eight-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but Utah managed to rally. Both teams eventually traded haymakers at the end of regulation, with Lauri Markkanen and Alec Burks both connecting on three-pointers to send the game to overtime. Jordan Clarkson's triple with 1:44 left in the extra period proved to be the dagger in Detroit's hearts. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 36 points and eight three-pointers, while Cade Cunningham had 31 points and 12 assists.

Similarly, the Warriors are still reeling from a heartbreaking 130-127 loss at the hands of the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic drilled an improbable buzzer-beating 40-foot banker as Denver overcame an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun everyone at Chase Center. The Nuggets closed the game on a 25-4 run. Stephen Curry led Golden State with 30 points and five three-pointers, but it was his costly turnover in the possession before Jokic's dagger that ultimately cost the Warriors the game. Klay Thompson also added 24 points with four triples.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Warriors Odds

Detroit Pistons: +10 (-110)

Golden State Warriors: -10 (-110)

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Pistons have covered the spread in 13 of their 34 games this season, including eight of 18 away from Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit will enter with rest and emotional advantage on this one as the Warriors are still feeling the effects of that stunning loss to the Nuggets on Thursday. However, the Pistons have gone just 2-7 against the spread despite having the rest advantage.

Nonetheless, Detroit has become much competitive as of late. Perhaps their losing streak, which they ended on December 30th against the Toronto Raptors, have something to do with their increased competitiveness. They have only lost by double digits twice over their last eight games.

The Warriors have played the most “clutch games” this season. “Clutch games” are defined as when the score is within five points with five minutes or less in the fourth quarter or overtime. If those trends continue, there is a good chance the Pistons could cover.

Cade Cunningham has been playing out of his mind lately. Over his last nine games, which includes a six-point dud against the Rockets on Monday, Cunningham is averaging 28.6 points and 8.7 assists, while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Pistons could also benefit from Golden State sitting out some of its vets, considering they played on Thursday. As for Detroit, Alec Burks is listed as questionable with hamstring soreness, while Isaiah Stewart is out with a toe sprain.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Golden State is an even 17-17 against the spread this season, but only 8-11 at Chase Center. The Warriors have covered in three of their five games with a rest disadvantage and on the second night of back-to-backs.

Thursday night's loss to the Nuggets was certainly a spirit-breaker. But it could fuel Stephen Curry and the rest of his crew to unleash their anger on a lowly Pistons squad. Despite the Warriors' disappointing season, Curry is still playing at a high-level. The two-time MVP is averaging 27.7 points while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Curry hasn't gotten much help with Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins' production falling off drastically this season. Thompson is shooting a career-low 42.3 percent from the field so far and is averaging just 16.9 points, a five-point drop off from last year. Wiggins, meanwhile, has been relegated to a bench role and is averaging just 12.5 points per game.

Nonetheless, the Warriors' bench has been a bright spot for them. Golden State's reserves average 43.2 points per game, which is the third-highest in the league.

The rookies — Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis — have also been a breath of fresh air. Since December, Podziemski is averaging 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals. Meanwhile Jackson-Davis is averaging 10.7 points and 7.4 rebounds since becoming a fixture in the Warriors' rotation.

The Warriors have yet to turn in their injury report, so keep checking for updates if any of their veterans sit out on the second night of a back-to-back.

Final Pistons-Warriors Prediction & Pick

Despite the heartbreaking loss on Thursday, take the Warriors on this one. Look for them to come out with more urgency against a lowly Pistons squad. Take the over, as well, as both teams are coming off relatively high scoring affairs.

Final Pistons-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors: -10 (-110), Over: 240.5 (-110)