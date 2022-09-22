Pistons acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic in trade with Jazz

The Utah Jazz are pivoting to a full-scale rebuild after trading away former franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Conventional wisdom suggests that a fire sale would come soon thereafter, with veterans such as Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson next to go. Surely enough, another domino has fallen.

Bojan Bogdanovic has reportedly been traded to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Pistons are sending Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to the Jazz for Bojan Bogdanovic, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. https://t.co/Mu7dkZVJ8I — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022

Bojan Bogdanovic gives the Pistons a veteran sharpshooter, capable of providing spacing for rising star Cade Cunningham. Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points per game last season with the Jazz in 69 games played. In three seasons with the Jazz, Bogdanovic proved his worth as one of the best shooters in the league, making 550 three-pointers, good for 14th best in the league over that span.

For the Jazz, the veteran Kelly Olynyk could be a worthwhile reclamation project after he struggled with injuries in Detroit last season. If Olynyk can regain the form he showed during his brief 27-game stint with the Houston Rockets back in the 2020-21 season, when he averaged 19 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, he could be another asset to flip to a team in need of playmaking and shooting from their big men.

Saben Lee would have been buried on the Pistons’ bench behind Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, and Alec Burks anyway, but the Jazz clearly see something in the playmaking-inclined slasher to give the 23-year old a shot.

NBA fans may be confounded with the Pistons’ addition of Bogdanovic, as many expected that the 33-year old veteran would land with teams with dreams of contending, such as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. The Pistons finished 23-59 last year, good for third-worst in the league, but the addition of Bogdanovic should signal that the Pistons front office is more than confident in the development of the current core led by Cunningham.