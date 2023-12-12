The Detroit Pistons have now become the ninth team in NBA history to lose 20 straight games within a season

All is not well with the Detroit Pistons. Currently last in the entire league, the team is on pace for one of the worst seasons in NBA history. And they've somehow managed to put themselves in the record books once again — not in a good way of course. Dropping their most recent game against the Indiana Pacers gives the Pistons a losing streak they wouldn't want to be part of.

With their 20th straight defeat, the Pistons are now the ninth team in league history to lose such amount of games in a row within a single season, via Sportsnet Stats.

Cade Cunningham continues to lead the team in scoring. Averaging 22.0 points per game, the third-year guard is one of the lone candles burning in what can be described as a dark age for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic recently returned from injury and has given the Pistons a much-needed offensive boost, but it's not been enough.

Despite a young core consisting of Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Stewart and recent fifth-overall pick Ausar Thompson, the team hasn't managed to find the right formula for a U-turn. Detroit has yet to taste a victory since their third game back in October. Gaining a 2-1 record to start the season brought a small glimmer of hope to Pistons fans. However, from their fourth game onwards, it has all gone downhill, and the landslide hasn't ceased.

To make matters worse, new head coach Monty Williams is already airing out his frustrations. Considering what Williams has accomplished with the Phoenix Suns over the past three seasons, the Pistons management may plan on giving him more time or scan the trade market in hopes of acquiring new pieces more suited for his system.

At the moment, however, Williams will have to make do with the players he has and continue searching for a cure.