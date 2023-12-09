The Pistons have a lot wrong with them this season, but they reportedly will not entertain a Bojan Bogdanovic trade unless it‘s a major offer.

The NBA Trade Deadline is still about two months away, but that doesn’t mean the NBA trade rumor mill stops churning out chatter. One team that has reportedly come up in trade rumors is the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons are a mess this season with a league worst 2-20 record and currently on an 19-game losing streak. One particular Pistons player who has drawn trade interest is Bojan Bogdanovic. But the Pistons are reportedly not interested in a trade unless they receive a large offer as per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Katz reports that, “The Detroit Pistons, owners of the NBA’s worst record. . .have expressed that it would take a large offer to acquire 20-point scorer Bojan Bogdanovic.” Katz went on to say that it is a similar situation to when the Pistons held on to Jerami Grant despite having a poor record. They ultimately traded Grant.

This isn’t the first time that Bojan Bogdanovic’s name has come up in trade chatter. Bogdanovic is a player who can help multiple teams, including a few contenders. As long as the Pistons continue to slide, it’s likely those trade rumors only intensify.

Bogdanovic made his 2023-24 season debut this past weekend against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He finished with 22 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. He followed that up with another 22 point effort against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Last season, Bogdanovic averaged 21.6 points per game, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists with splits of 48.8 percent shooting from the field, 41.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.