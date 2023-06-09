Alec Burks' future is fairly unclear. However, recent reports from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto and The Athletic's James Edwards help to provide a better understanding of how the Detroit Pistons will approach Burks' team contract option, per HoopsHype.

Scotto said he's been told Detroit is expected to pick up Burks' $10.5 million option. Edwards agreed, even stating that he would be “absolutely floored” if Detroit opted to decline the team option on Burks.

Burks, 31, is a talented player who has reportedly drawn interest from various teams around the league. He's been in the league since the 2011-12 season, when he made his debut with the Utah Jazz. Burks has never been a superstar-caliber player, but he's reliable. His career points per game average currently sits at 10.8. He's also shot over 38 percent from beyond the arc for his career.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Pistons acquired Burks ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Detroit had lofty expectations with Cade Cunningham seemingly on the verge of becoming a true superstar. However, Cunningham suffered an injury and the Pistons labored throughout the year. Burks, however, was a bright spot.

He averaged 12.8 points per game while shooting 41.4 percent from deep. Burks' veteran leadership also did not go unnoticed by Detroit.

The Pistons are hoping for a better and healthier all-around 2023-24 campaign. The roster features plenty of young and exciting talent, but Detroit will surely want to keep some veterans on the team as well. Barring unforeseen circumstances, it appears likely that the Pistons will pick up the team option on Alec Burks' contract.