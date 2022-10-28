Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey’s status for game vs. Hawks, revealed

Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey has been dealing with a non-COVID illness as of late, keeping him off the court since Tuesday’s loss to the Washington Wizards. While he’s feeling much better, it appears the lottery pick will be a game-time decision for Friday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, per Dwane Casey.

Via James L. Edwards III:

“Dwane Casey said Jaden Ivey (non-Covid illness) is a game-time decision.”

Ivey sat out Wednesday’s defeat to the Hawks due to the ailment. In four games so far this season, the ex-Purdue star is making his presence felt, averaging 16 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds while shooting a solid 42.9% from downtown. The Pistons guard has formed an impressive partnership with Cade Cunningham.

Detroit is still in a rebuild but with numerous intriguing young guns growing and becoming better, it’s only a matter of time until they’re at least a team who is fighting for a play-in spot.

The Pistons put up a respectable fight against Trae Young and Co. a couple of nights ago, losing by just five points. Bojan Bogdanovic, who came over to the Motor City in a trade with the Utah Jazz, erupted for 33 points. He’s proving to be a nice addition as not only a veteran presence but a pure scorer with an increased role.

If Jaden Ivey doesn’t take the floor here his next chance to suit up will be on Sunday as the defending champion Golden State Warriors come to town. After that, the Pistons face the Bucks twice and the Cavs. A tough schedule ahead.