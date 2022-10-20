The Detroit Pistons played like a well-oiled machine in their 2022-23 season opener Wednesday night, thanks in large part to their young studs who showed out right in their very first taste of the NBA regular season. In the Pistons’ 113-109 win over the visiting Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three rebounds and four assists, while also shooting 8-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren came off the bench and chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 22 minutes of play.

Between Ivey and Duren, most of the eyes of Pistons fans in this game were on the former. After all, he was drafted way before Duren. Ivey was taken fifth overall by the Pistons in the 2022 NBA Draft, while Duren was selected by the team 13th overall. But it was Duren who had the more efficient game, with Barstool Detroit also noting that he had just become the youngest Pistons player ever to have a double-double in a debut game.

Pistons rookies came up HUGE in their debut 🔥 Jaden Ivey: 19 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL

The Pistons could not have asked for much better performances from the two rookies in their NBA debuts. Detroit is brewing something special in Motor City, with up-and-comers like Ivey, Duren, and Cade Cunningham, who was the 2021 first-overall pick. Speaking of Cunningham, he was not too shabby either in the Orlando game, as he posted 18 points with 10 assists in 35 minutes. Newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic also had quite a game in his Pistons debut, dropping 24 points with six 3-pointers.

The Pistons will look to make it two in a row to start the season on Friday against the New York Knicks in Gotham.