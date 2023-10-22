The Detroit Pistons' took an ultra-conservative approach to Bojan Bogdanovic's lingering calf injury during the preseason. The veteran forward missed all four of his team's exhibition games, sitting out despite participating in light portions of practice due to what the team stressed as extreme caution amid Bogdanovic's history of calf issues. As the regular season dawns, though, the 34-year-old is still no closer to taking the floor.

Bogdanovic has already been ruled out of Detroit's 2023-24 opener, coach Monty Williams told reporters on Sunday, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. Backup point guard Monte Morris will also miss his team's Wednesday matchup with the Miami Heat while continuing recover from a back injury.

Easily the Pistons' most proven, productive performer entering 2023-24, Bogdanovic has been slowed by a right calf injury since early in training camp. They initially downplayed the extent of his injury, though, Williams noting team medical personnel were being “really cautious” with Bogdanovic as a result of his checkered recent health past.

“It's one of those deals where we're being really cautious with him,” Williams said before Detroit's October 8th exhibition opener, per Mike Curtis of The Detroit News. “He's been on the floor doing a little bit, but not enough where he can get in a game. We just want to be as careful as we can. The calf is a tricky thing and I think he's had a history of calf injuries so our guys are doing the best we can to, not bring him along slowly, but bring him along so he can be effective when he gets back out there.”

Pistons' lineup issues without Bojan Bogdanovic

Detroit planned on starting Bogdanovic entering the regular season if he hadn't suffered injury. The Pistons are high on both Jalen Duren and Isiah Stewart, confident the latter's emerging comfort from beyond the arc and underrated defensive versatility make them a viable double-big tandem up front. Bogdanovic is best utilized guarding 4s at this advanced stage of his career, but his reliable long-range shooting ability and overall offensive prowess still allows him to play de facto small forward next to a pair of bigger teammates.

Detroit will sorely miss the floor-spacing Bogdanovic provides as long as he's sidelined. The Pistons' roster is as short on three-point shooting as any in basketball, and starting both Duren and Stewart as well as rookie wing Ausar Thompson only further cramps the floor for franchise player and lead ball handler Cade Cunningham. The absence of reserve forward Isiah Livers, out at least another month with an ankle sprain, only compounds those problems.

Expect guard Alec Burks, a much-improved shooter over the past few seasons, and perhaps veteran sharpshooter Joe Harris to see increased court time with Bogdanovic out. But his status as Detroit's only true 4-man other than Livers could also force Williams' hand into playing even more space-challenged two-big lineups, with Marvin Bagley III and maybe even James Wiseman getting extra minutes.

The Pistons and Heat tipoff from South Beach on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. (PT).