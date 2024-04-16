The Detroit Pistons confirmed they will begin a hiring search for a new Head of Basketball Operations during the end of the season media session. However, the Pistons' public relations revealed some surprising news on what will happen with the current front office.
Detroit has no intention of removing general manager Troy Weaver and the rest of the staff throughout their interviews. They will remain in their roles while the Pistons review their next steps of change, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The candidate hiring and interviewing will be conducted by franchise owner Tom Gores. He expressed his feelings about the team's disappointing 14-68 record from the 2023-24 regular season.
“This past season has been incredibly difficult and frustrating for our fans, players, and our entire organization,” Gores stated. “We will continue to invest in our core group of young players and surround them with the right complementary talent.”
Pistons' 2023-24 season in review
Detroit's restoration process has not gone in the direction they originally hoped. Last season was the fourth season with Weaver in charge of basketball operations for the Pistons. It was also the first of a six-year contract with Monty Williams as the head coach.
The Pistons' regular season was flooded with injuries, a constantly changing roster, and difficult stretches of losing. That includes setting a new record for the fewest wins in a season for the franchise and a league-worst record of 28 consecutive losses that stretched from the end of October until the end of December.
Weaver originally said his hopes of seeing the Pistons play 82 meaningful games as a sign of growth for the young franchise. Detroit unfortunately was not in a position to fulfill that wish after struggling to build any positive consistency over time.
Lots of those losing problems began courtesy of the front office's troubles. Weaver played an NBA record of 32 different players on their roster as the turnover never stopped in Detroit. After the record-setting losing streak, the front office dealt nearly half of the roster to start over with fresh talent.
The Pistons' general manager has failed to deliver on surrounding their franchise point guard Cade Cunningham with proper help to establish winning habits. Cunningham averaged career-high numbers of 22.7 points, 7.5 assists, 45% shooting from the field, and 36% from three. However, those numbers were highly overshadowed by the plaguing losses by the team.
Detroit has also failed to capitalize on resources to grow, such as developing their high draft picks or surrounding their young foundation with proper role players that fit around them. The Pistons have had more cap space than any other team over the past few seasons but have elected to not spend much of it on free agents.
So much of Detroit's restoration relies heavily on choosing the right person as the next Head of Basketball Operations. Gores continues to speak on the importance of turning around the Pistons' program.
“I am committed to doing whatever it takes to build a winning team,” Gores voiced. “Nothing is off the table. As tough as this season has been, a bright future is available to us. It’s in our power to get this right, and we will. This is a pivotal summer for the Pistons.”