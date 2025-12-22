The Chicago White Sox made one of the more surprising moves of the offseason, signing Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami to a two-year, $34 million contract. Before he dons his White Sox jersey, Murakami will be looking to add more hardware to his trophy case.

The newest White Sox will be playing for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic, via Scott Merkin of MLB.com Murakami has plenty of experience helping lift Japan to new heights during competition.

Munetaka Murakami was an electric factory in the 2023 World Baseball Classic pic.twitter.com/HDKKXewgue — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The World Baseball Classic is set to take place from March 5-17. Because of that, Murakami might get a late start on his first spring training with the White Sox; especially if Japan goes on a deep run. Still, Murakami at least will be staying active.

Article Continues Below

If/when Team USA plays Team Japan, Murakami will have an opportunity to face off against some of his future opponents. The biggest red flag against the slugger was his ability to hit major league pitching. He'll have a chance to prove himself over the next two seasons. But a strong WBC would only have White Sox fans more excited for his arrival.

Murakami has spent eight seasons playing in NPB. Over 892 games, he has hit .270 with 246 home runs and 647 RBIs. During the 2025 season, the corner infielder hit .286 with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs.

Coming over from NPB to MLB will be a massive shift for Murakami. But it was a gamble the White Sox felt was worth taking. Now, he'll have an opportunity to put Japan on his back before making his major league leap.