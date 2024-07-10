The Detroit Pistons are enduring significant growing pains during the 2024 offseason. The Pistons parted ways with former head coach Monty Williams in June and are trying to fill their roster with support during the NBA Free Agency period. Detroit made a decisive frontcourt-bolstering move on former Joel Embiid backup Paul Reed.

The Pistons are claiming Reed off free agency waivers, per Shams Charania. The 25-year-old is in his second season of a three-year, $24 million deal and looks to provide serviceable depth to Detroit.

Paul Reed started his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers after the team selected him with the 58th pick in the 2020 Draft. As Reed improved, his role with the team gained traction. He comes off a career 2023-24 season with averages of 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 19.4 minutes per game. Reed was a key bench piece supporting Joel Embiid and Philly's other frontcourt players.

If Paul Reed gets an increased role with the Pistons, he could see a massive improvement during the 2024-25 season.

The Pistons finished the 2023-24 season with a 14-68 record, which ranked them last in the Eastern Conference standings. However, the team retains plenty of talent to keep building with, headlined by star point Cade Cunningham. The Pistons gave Cunningham a five-year max rookie extension, and he looks to continue to lead the team to greater heights. Furthermore, Detroit is excited about another important free agency landing.

Pistons look forward to another NBA Free Agency acquisition

The 2024 NBA Free Agency period saw the Pistons add another key piece from the Sixers. Tobias Harris agreed to a two-year deal with Detroit worth roughly $56 million. Harris previously played with the Pistons when the team acquired him via trade with the Orlando Magic in 2016. He returns to the Motor City to provide stout offensive production and veteran leadership.

The 32-year-old forward averaged 17.2 points per game in his final season with the Sixers but did not have the best ending. Harris failed to provide the postseason production fans hoped for. Yet, ClutchPoints' Pistons Beat Reporter Eric Vincent explained why Harris' reunion with Detroit can bear good fruit.

Vincent rated the Harris acquisition a “B+” grade for three main reasons. First, Harris' contract was affordable, given the Pistons' cap space. They only committed to him for two years and still have room for other moves.

Next, Vincent stated that Harris provides much-needed floor spacing and scoring help. The Pistons finished as one of the league's worst in three-point shooting in 2023-24, averaging 35% as a team. Harris shot 35.3% from three in 2023-24 but can provide offense in various ways. For example, he can score off the dribble and can take advantage of his 6'8″ 225-pound strength in the post.

Lastly, Vincent noted the importance of Harris' experience rubbing off on Detroit's younger players. Harris has playoff experience and has played with some of the most elite talent in the NBA. He shared the court with Joel Embiid for six straight seasons. The Pistons are in line to get a serviceable boost from the veteran forward.

It will be interesting to see other moves the Pistons make as NBA Free Agency continues.