A game between the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards was postponed due to a winter storm weather situation, according to multiple sources.

The Athletic Pistons staff writer James L. Edwards III wrote the Pistons are stuck in Dallas until at least Wednesday. The Pistons were unable to leave a 111-105 loss to the Mavericks due to an issue with the plane and the weather in Dallas, dealing with delayed travel due to “weather, plane issues and other logistics.”

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic dropped 53 points in the game against the Pistons, continuously driving passed Detroit defenders or shooting tough 3-point shots in front of just under 20,000 fans at the American Airlines Center. He had 18 of Dallas’ first 20 points and 24 of the Mavericks’ 30 in the first quarter, the highest-scoring opening period of any NBA player this season, according to the NBA.

‘You couldn’t ask for a better quarter,” said Mavericks coach Jason Kidd.

The Wizards, who were scheduled to tip off against the Pistons at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday, extended their recent winning streak to six games following a 127-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Forward Deni Avdija led the Wizards with 25 points in San Antonio after missing just two of his 12 shot attempts at the AT&T Center.

The Cleveland Cavaliers played a game as scheduled against the Toronto Raptors on Dec 23 despite a blizzard warning being issued in Cleveland and four Northeast Ohio counties. The warning was in effect until 4 a.m. the following Saturday. Blizzard conditions may have included wind gusts as high as 74 mph, or as strong as a category 1 hurricane, and wind chills as low as -20 below, according to FOX 8 and WKYC Cleveland.

The Cavaliers were almost snowed out of a game themselves against the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017. A snow storm left more than a foot of snow in some parts of Portland and beyond, leaving the two teams scrambling to play a nationally-televised game.