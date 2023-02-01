The Detroit Pistons have a game scheduled on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. On Tuesday night, however, they are still stranded in Dallas.

Texas is currently dealing with a winter storm, affecting air travel in the state. With that said, the Pistons are unable to leave so far, according to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

The Pistons played the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at American Airlines Center. As if losing the game 111-105 wasn’t enough punishment, they have now to deal with delayed travel due to “weather, plane issues and other logistics.”

It remains to be seen if the Pistons’ game with the Wizards will push through, but it’s worth noting that the team is expected to be only able to leave on Monday morning–which means they won’t have enough time to rest and practice if the Washington game is not postponed.

The NBA has yet to make a decision about re-scheduling the match, though it’s highly possible that Adam Silver and co. grant a postponement considering the situation. After all, the league has been prioritizing the safety and health of players over the past few years.

After Wednesday, the Pistons have a scheduled back-to-back on Friday and Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns, respectively. With that said, it might just be too much for Detroit if the NBA insists of playing their showdown with the Wizards as scheduled.

For now, fans will have to wait and see for the official announcement of the league.