Unfortunate stretch of games.

The Detroit Pistons are trying their hardest to get a third entry into the win column way past a quarter into the season. Cade Cunningham and the Monty Williams-led squad had the perfect opportunity to do so against the Utah Jazz. There was no Jordan Clarkson, Keyonte George, and Lauri Markkanen. But, there was someone named Kelly Olynyk and he did not allow them to get a victory.

The Pistons just suffered their 26th loss of the season. Monty Williams was tasked to reinvigorate this squad from the depths. Although, it seems like they continue to flunk down basketball hell. Even fans could not keep their emotions to themselves after a tough outing by their team.

25 LOSSES IN A ROW FOR THE PISTONS 🤯 Despite the Jazz having 8 players unavailable, the Pistons managed to drop their 25th consecutive game. How long do you think this streak will last? 😬 pic.twitter.com/jDC7wAtxSK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 22, 2023

“People don't even place 25 bets and lose all 25 in a row…The Pistons are on a horrible streak,” and “Pistons going to lose like 40 games before the all-star break,” were just some sentiments thrown around once the final buzzer sounded.

Moreover, some fans had to make fun of the fact that it was a certain Jazz player who buried Cade Cunningham's squad, “Pistons let Kelly Olynyk go for 27. This might really be the worst team of all time.”

Meanwhile, others were more straightforward with their wishes after seeing the squad play, “demote the Detroit Pistons to the CBA.”

There will be a lot of recalibration after they have lost their 25th straight game. Furthermore, it has been a while since this team has made it back to contender status. Hopefully, a mid-season turnaround happens. This is such that they do not get remembered as one of the worst teams in league history.