The Pistons can own the record for longest NBA losing streak with another loss tonight.

We're set for another prediction and pick for today's NBA action as the league-wide slate continues to roll on. Our next game takes us for a historic meeting between the Toronto Raptors (12-19) and the Detroit Pistons (2-29) as the Pistons try to avoid yet another consecutive loss. Check out our NBA odds series for our Raptors-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Toronto Raptors are currently fifth in the Atlantic Division and they're beginning to slip away from some of their counterparts atop the standings. The Raptors are just 3-7 in their last 10 games heading in and they dropped their most recent contest 118-120 against the Boston Celtics. They'll try to continue Detroit's losing streak and grab a win of their own here.

The Detroit Pistons are the worst team in the NBA record-wise and they've matched the NBA record for most consecutive losses when they dropped their 28th-straight game to the Boston Celtics. Nothing has gone right for them this season and they'll be trying to avoid becoming to new record-holders while on their home floor tonight.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Pistons Odds

Toronto Raptors: -5.5 (-110)

Detroit Pistons: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

After losing four of their last five game, the Toronto Raptors will have a golden opportunity here in trying to hand the Pistons yet another consecutive loss. They should be heading into this contest with a relatively healthy squad and they'll have the much longer players along the perimeters. For a team that prides itself on defense, the Raptors could see some success in getting the Pistons to turn the ball over, something they've struggled with all season. They were able to keep their last game against the Celtics close to the final basket, so expect some of that confidence to spill over into this one.

To be successful in ensuring this win, the Raptors will have to buckle-down on defense and rebound the basketball with conviction. Cade Cunningham has been the only consistent player on the Pistons, so the Raptors could benefit from drawing double-teams with Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam involved. With the length the Raptors have along the perimeter, they could make it extremely tough for the Pistons' guards to get their shots up and find a sustainable offensive flow. If the Raptors can keep playing their brand of basketball, they should be able to grab this win and cover the spread.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

There's not many positive aspects to write about the Pistons right now, but they have the opportunity to avoid the worst losing streak in NBA history with a win here tonight. Their loss to the Celtics in their last game was perhaps their most impressive loss of the season. They were able to fight back and force overtime in the final seconds of the game, but eventually fell during the extra period. Still, they showed great resolve during that game and proved that they can heat up from the field just like any other team. If the Pistons can find an in-game spark and jump out to a small lead in this one, it should be enough for them to hold and grab their first win in almost 30 games.

Despite the terrible campaign as a team, Cade Cunningham has continued to be very impressive in his third season in the NBA. He scored 31 during their last loss and while his greatest strength is passing the ball, he's had to take much more of a scorer's role amidst this losing streak. Furthermore, the Pistons just loss key defensive piece Isaiah Stewart to injury, so it only further dampens their plan of grabbing that elusive win. They'll need almost everything to go right in this one if they want to break their streak.

Final Raptors-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Raptors have been playing decent basketball lately and it's surprising that both of these teams are coming into this game after almost beating the Boston Celtics a game ago. With the current streak they're on, it'd be hard to bet on the Pistons despite their moneyline being one of the more popular bets out there right now. The recent injury to Stewart puts a big hole in their defense and if Toronto can find scoring with their versatile lineup, there's no reason they shouldn't win this game. For our prediction, let's go with the Toronto Raptors to cover the spread on the road.

Final Raptors-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors -5.5 (-110)