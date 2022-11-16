Published November 16, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Detroit Pistons are already expected to be without Cade Cunningham for the next few games as he recovers from a shin soreness. Now, in more bad news for the franchise, they’ll also be missing Isaiah Stewart for the foreseeable future after his latest injury.

For those who missed it, Stewart suffered a foot injury during Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors. Late in the second quarter, he crashed into the stands in an attempt to save a pass. He was clearly hurt after the play and was forced to exit immediately to get checked and treated.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Tuesday, the big man sprained his right big toe and will have to be sidelined for the next two to three weeks. He will be re-evaluated during that time, after which his return will be determined.

Sure enough, it’s quite a painful blow for the Pistons. Isaiah Stewart has started in all the 15 games he played for Detroit, averaging 12.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest. He has been an excellent interior presence for the team, so his absence leaves a huge hole in the middle.

Not to mention that the Pistons are on a four-game losing streak. With Stewart now sidelined and Cunningham’s return still undetermined, the team could very well find itself extending their slide. They are currently 3-12 on the season for the worst record in the East.

Detroit plays the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers next, and for them to have a chance to put an end to their slump, the rest of the team will really have to step up.