Myles Turner scored 28 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 111-100 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. Turner also had 2 steals, and blocked 3 shots. Turner was particularly deadly from beyond the arc, hitting 8 of 11 three-point attempts, tying Victor Wembanyama for the most threes made in a game by a center this season.

Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs young superstar, set a career high on November 13, 2024, by hitting eight three-pointers in a game against the Washington Wizards. He also scored a career-best 50 points in that performance.

Pascal Siakam was also excellent with 26 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points and eight assists, while Andrew Nembhard chipped in 12 points and six assists. The Indiana Pacers secured their seventh win in the last eight games, continuing their strong stretch of play.

Tim Hardaway Jr. paced the Pistons with 25 points, with Cade Cunningham adding 20 points and nine assists. Jalen Duren recorded a double-double, finishing with 17 points, 17 rebounds, and two blocks in the defeat.

Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam leading the Pacers

The Pacers closed the first half with a 14-5 run, leading 69-56 at the break. Detroit dug itself into a hole with careless play, turning the ball over 13 times in the half.

Turner and Siakam led the Pacers' charge in the frontcourt. Turner scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, while Siakam contributed 18 points. Indiana shot 52.1 percent from the field. Hardaway paced the Pistons with 17 points, while Cunningham struggled, finishing with just seven points on 2-of-7 shooting.

After the Pistons’ Tobias Harris scored the first basket of the second half, the Pacers quickly extended their lead with an 8-0 run, bringing the score to 77-58. Myles Turner kept the momentum going, hitting two more 3-pointers during that stretch.

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle called a timeout after the Pistons cut the lead to 15 points. The Pacers responded by stretching their advantage back to 20, reaching 84-64, thanks to a 3-pointer from Tyrese Haliburton and a layup by Obi Toppin. The Pistons then began to chip away at the deficit.

The Pistons fighting back but falling short

Detroit closed the quarter with a 17-8 run, trimming the Pacers' lead to 92-81. Cade Cunningham contributed five points and two assists during that stretch.

The Pistons opened the fourth quarter with five straight points, narrowing the gap to 92-86. However, Indiana responded, pushing the lead to 105-92 on a three-pointer by Myles Turner with 3:12 remaining. Hardaway’s three-point play with 2:02 left brought Detroit within 107-100.

Siakam hit a midrange shot just before the shot clock expired, extending Indiana's lead to nine points with 1:37 remaining.

The Pacers will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, while the Pistons will stay home to face the Phoenix Suns in a game rescheduled to 4 p.m. ET due to the Lions-Commanders game later that night.