The Detroit Pistons fell prey to the Orlando Magic on the road in their first game since the All-Star break, with Jaden Ivey and company suffering a 108-106 loss Thursday night. The game could have ended in a much more favorable way for the Pistons if only they were able to execute better in the clutch — or had Ivey successfully drained the two freebies he was given with under a minute left in regulation.

With the Magic up by three points, Jaden Ivey got a foul from Gary Harris that earned him a trip to the foul line, but the rookie missed both tries.

“It just came down to the last possession,” said Jaden Ivey after the loss to the Magic (h/t AP). “It could have been a different situation if I hit free throws, and I’ve just got to live with the consequences and learn from it.”

Jaden Ivey, however, was still able to make big plays down the stretch, as he assisted on a basket by James Wiseman to cut the Magic’s lead down to a point. After the Magic brought their lead back up to three after two free-throw makes by Franz Wagner, Ivey drilled a 27-foot 3-pointer to tie the game up at 106-106. Wendell Carter Jr. made sure the Magic will have the last laugh when he scored a tip shot at the buzzer.

The loss to Orlando was just part of the growing pains of Jaden Ivey and the Pistons, who are looking forward to becoming a force in the league one day,

Ivey finished with 25 points on 9-for-13 shooting to go with four assists and two rebounds.