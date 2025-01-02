Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey has been diagnosed with a broken fibula in his left leg after leaving Wednesday night's game against the Orlando Magic on a stretcher, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Ivey sustained this gruesome-looking left leg injury in the Pistons' 105-96 victory when Magic guard Cole Anthony dove into his legs while attempting to grab a loose ball. Anthony, along with several Pistons players, was visibly upset as trainers and medical staff attended to Ivey, who was down on the court for several minutes writhing in pain before they were able to escort him off on a stretcher with his left leg completely covered by towels.

This is a major blow to Ivey and the Pistons, as the third-year guard was having his best season in JB Bickerstaff's first season as the head coach of the team. In a total of 30 games, Ivey has averaged 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from three-point range.

“It’s tough. No better teammate, person than JI,” Bickerstaff said of Ivey's injury after the game. “No one who cares more about this thing than him. It’s tough to see.”

Set to turn 23 years old in February, Ivey now faces an uphill battle to resume his career in Detroit due to his broken leg.

The Pistons find themselves with a 15-18 record following their win over the Magic on New Year's Day, already surpassing their win total from a season ago. With Cade Cunningham guiding the way in the midst of what should be an All-Star season, Detroit has shown clear improvement compared to what they have been through the years.

While still growing, the Pistons have positioned themselves to compete for a play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference this season. However, Ivey's injury will severely limit Detroit, as he's been their second-best offensive talent next to Cunningham.

Without Ivey on the court, the Pistons will turn to veterans Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. in the interim. It is possible that Ausar Thompson, Marcus Sasser, and rookie Ron Holland II will see an uptick in opportunity and minutes with Ivey sidelined indefinitely.

The big question surrounding the Pistons following the news of Ivey's injury is whether or not they will be aggressive on the trade market. Having cap space and plenty of moveable contracts, there is a path to the Pistons finding an immediate replacement for Ivey at a reasonable price. It would not come as a shock to see Detroit take a swing at multiple deals at the trade deadline in the wake of Ivey's injury.

At this time, the Pistons have given no timetable for Ivey's eventual return to basketball activities, nor has the team said if he will undergo surgery to repair his broken leg. Further updates on Ivey's status will be provided by the team as appropriate.