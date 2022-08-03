Jaden Ivey represents the future of Detroit Pistons basketball. After a dazzling taste of what he brings to the table during NBA Summer League, he’ll be one of the pillars carrying the franchise towards a new era. But once upon a time, he was just a little kid getting cooked by WNBA superstar Skylar Diggins-Smith.

The Pistons rookie posted a special birthday throwback greeting for Skylar Diggins showing the two playing a little game of one-on-one. Diggins, who at 32 is now the same age as Damian Lillard and James Harden, already looked like her baller self in the shot and Ivey looked like we was still getting his juice box and lunchables packed by his mama:

“Happy birthday 4, them butt whoopings you used to give me on the court made me a killer 🤣 Hope you enjoy your day big sis @SkyDigg4 love you always,” said Jaden Ivey to Skylar Diggins-Smith on Twitter.

To think that little kid could very well be terrorizing NBA defenses in the near future must make any longtime hoops junkies feel absolutely ancient.

If you’re thinking that the Jaden Ivey-Skylar Diggins connection feels a bit random, there’s an easy link between the two. The Pistons guard’s mom Niele Ivey is the current head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s women’s basketball team as well as a fellow alumnae of the team like Diggins and a few other future pros.

Young Jaden Ivey grew up admiring three future WNBA stars at Notre Dame where his mother coached. ⭐️ Skylar Diggins-Smith

⭐️ Arike Ogunbowale

After her WNBA playing career ended in 2005, it wasn’t long until Jaden Ivey’s mom found herself as an assistant coach for Notre Dame beginning in 2007. Two years later Diggins came on as freshman, making a name for herself as a future WNBA stud, mixing in some 1-on-1 against a future NBA stud as well.