The San Antonio Spurs will travel to take on the Detroit Pistons in a Friday night NBA matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Spurs-Pistons prediction and pick, laid out below.

San Antonio has fallen from their heydays, going 14-41, 14th place in the Western Conference. The lone holdover from the glory days is head coach Gregg Popovich. Popovich is in danger of missing the playoffs for the fourth straight season, an awful stretch. San Antonio has lost 10 straight games.

Detroit has been downright awful this season, with a 14-42 record placing them in last place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons have lost nine of their last 11 games, giving up over 110 points in all 11 games. Head coach Dwane Casey’s squad is in for the long haul for this rebuild.

Here are the Spurs-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Spurs-Pistons Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +4 (-108)

Detroit Pistons: -4 (-112)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Pistons

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

Keldon Johnson has been solid this season, leading the team with 21.7 points per game, shooting 44.2 percent from the field. In his fourth year in the league, Johnson has shown steady improvement year over year, but his shooting has been solid since his rookie season. Tre Jones ranks third on the team with 12.8 points, leading the team with 6.3 assists per game. San Antonio ranks third in the league with 27.1 assists per game. Second-leading scorer Devin Vassell has missed an extended period of time after surgery. Jakob Poeltl is averaging a near double-double, putting up 12.1 points and pulling in 9.0 rebounds per game to lead the team. The seventh-year pro has enjoyed a bit of a breakout these last two seasons. Doug McDermott is the team’s key weapon off the bench, averaging 9.9 points while shooting 41.2 percent from behind the arc.

San Antonio has struggled on offense, ranking 23rd by averaging 112.3 points per game. Defense has similarly been an issue, as the Spurs have allowed the most points at 122.4 per game.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Bojan Bogdanovic leads the team with 21.3 points per game, shooting 41.6 percent from behind the arc. Last year’s fifth-overall pick Jaden Ivey has averaged 15.1 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. Alec Burks, who plays almost exclusively off the bench, has averaged 13.0 points per game on 42.1 percent shooting from three-point land. Jalen Duren leads the team with 8.7 rebounds per game. Big man Isaiah Stewart is second on the team with 8.1 rebounds, also averaging 11.3 points per game. Saddiq Bey has averaged 14.8 points per game, which ranks third on the team. More noteworthy is his ability to protect the basketball, averaging just 1.0 turnovers per game. San Antonio has only forced 14.0 turnovers per game. Killian Hayes has taken over point guard duties with Cunningham out and has averaged 5.8 assists per game, which would be a career-high.

Detroit has averaged just 111.8 points per game, which is 26th in the league. Adding to the team’s struggles, Detroit’s defense has allowed the second most points per game at 119.6.

Final Spurs-Pistons Prediction & Pick

Well, this one is certainly not a must-watch. Yes, there will be a ton of points with two terrible defenses squaring off. This one is a coin toss so I suppose I’ll go with San Antonio.

Final Spurs-Pistons Prediction & Pick: San Antonio +4 (-108), over 236 (-110)