The Dallas Mavericks haven't been quiet this offseason and, if the rumors regarding them and the Detroit Pistons are true, they'll be ready to make even more noise in the 2023-24 season.

On the latest episode of his podcast “Howdy Partners with Tim MacMahon,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon notes that the Mavs might be considering a trade for a key veteran piece, as he “heard some rumblings about revisiting the Bojan Bogdanovic talk” (h/t Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban).

Leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft, the Mavs were rumored to be engaged in trade conversations that would have sent veteran wing Tim Hardaway Jr. — who has had his name in nearly every trade rumor regarding Dallas — and the No. 10 pick to the Pistons in exchange for Bogdanovic and the No. 31 pick.

The trade obviously never materialized, with the Mavs opting to trade the No. 10 pick (which was used on former Kentucky guard Cason Wallace) and sharpshooting forward Davis Bertans to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which they used on former Duke shot-blocker Dereck Lively II.

The Mavs would then add former Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper — the 24th overall pick — when they completed a draft night trade with the Sacramento Kings that also landed them veteran center Richaun Holmes in exchange for cash.

Following those moves up with a sign-and-trade for 3-and-D forward Grant Williams, and the Mavericks are adding the necessary pieces beside face of the franchise Luka Doncic and eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving with quickness and efficiency.

Bogdanovic, a nine-year veteran at 34-years-old, averaged 21.6 points per game last season while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from 3-point range.