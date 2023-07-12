Detroit Pistons rookie wing Ausar Thompson has already demonstrated an outstanding feel for the game during the Las Vegas Summer League, as his basketball IQ and instincts have clearly melded with incredible athleticism, leading to Thompson stuffing the stat sheet in Sin City.

It's also led to insane highlights, such as the one NBA fans were treated to on Wednesday, with Thompson and the Pistons facing off against fellow 2023 lottery pick Gradey Dick and the Toronto Raptors.

Speaking of Dick, who the Raptors selected with the 13th overall pick while the Pistons selected Thompson fifth overall (just one spot after the Houston Rockets selected his twin brother, Amen Thompson), the sharpshooter figures prominently in a couple of highlights himself.

However, the one you're about to see is one he likely wishes he wasn't a part of, as it was him being ripped by Thompson that ultimately led to the high-flyer catching a lob from rookie Marcus Sasser on the other end.

Get the steal. Run the floor. Throw down a reverse alley oop jam ✅ Ausar Thompson with an impressive play for the Pistons! Watch #NBA2KSummerLeague on ESPN2! pic.twitter.com/kxKEJtmRJO — NBA (@NBA) July 12, 2023

NBA pundits pegged Ausar as the less athletic twin, leading many to incorrectly assume that he isn't a special athlete himself. Suffice it to say, a player has to be pretty athletic to glide like that, let alone finish the alley-oop with an effortless reverse dunk.

But you can bet your bottom dollar that fans know that now.

Damn, that is explosive@MilosNSNS — Milos NS (@MilosNSNS) July 12, 2023

Ausar has prototypical physical attributes as well at 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds. As he continues to grow physically, all the while acclimatizing himself to the NBA, fans might consider him a walking highlight reel.

At this point, all Ausar has to prove is his upside as a jump shooter. Not that there isn't a highlight for that either.

First jumper to hit home for Ausar. Great execution. pic.twitter.com/mRX7Rzi4uF — Peek (@LedgieSports) July 12, 2023