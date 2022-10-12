Detroit Pistons big man Marvin Bagley III suffered a scary-looking knee injury and had to be helped off the court during their preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The game has barely started when Bagley suffered the setback. It was a non-contact injury, though, as Bagley accidentally slipped on the floor while positioning to defend. He fell down and writhed in pain while holding his right knee.

Bagley’s Pistons teammates helped him get up and took him to the sidelines. He was then brought to the locker room to get checked.

Marvin Bagley III was helped off the court after slipping awkwardly on the court early vs. the Thunder. Hope he's okay 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/5HwTzCh1tI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 11, 2022

The Pistons eventually ruled Bagley out for the the rest of the contest, citing only his knee injury. No further details about his condition were provided.

Marvin Bagley III exited the game with an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/elnyMcWGYS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 11, 2022

Marvin Bagley III arrived in Detroit from the Sacramento Kings at the trade deadline last season. He averaged 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 18 games (including eight starts) with the Pistons in 2021-22.

After struggling to establish a significant role with the Kings, Bagley has high hopes of making his mark with the Pistons with the fresh start he was given. The 23-year-old signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal with Detroit last July as he looks to become part of their young core headlined by Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Saddiq Bey.

Hopefully Bagley’s latest injury is not that serious and he won’t have to be sidelined for long. With the start of the 2022-23 season closing in, it’ll be difficult for Bagley to fight for his place on the roster if he’s injured and out.