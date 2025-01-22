Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham is staring down the first All-Star selection of his young career. Averaging 24.4 points, 9.4 assists and 6.5 rebounds, the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 is having a breakout season, and looks to have a good chance at seeing his name selected as an NBA All-Star Game starter, or reserve over the next two Thursdays.

Cunningham's case is compelling. His production has been greater than most of the Eastern Conference's guards, and he's led the Pistons on an 8-3 record in January.

“My question is, one you're an All-Star to me,” Shaquille O'Neal told Cunningham. “Playing fabulous. I would like to know what is your definition of All-Star? Because it's a lot of, many definitions when I think of All-Star. I know what an All-Star is. I am telling you to your face you are an All-Star. So if I had a vote I would definitely vote you in. What is your definition of an All-Star player?”

Cunningham responded.

“I imagine it's top-24 players in the NBA. That's how I see it. Top of the league, guys that are putting on performances every night they play. That's what you want to see in your All-Star.”

Will Pistons' Cade Cunningham be an All-Star?

Cunningham may not have the production, or the team success that will make him worthy of a starter selection this week. That said, his numbers could single-handedly make him a reserve lock.

“Maybe they haven't watched us play,” Cunningham said of the fans who might not have voted for him yet. “I know we don't have TV games right now, but if you do get the opportunity to get League Pass, check us out. I think I could audition for you there. More than anything, I think my team is playing at a high level. We're winning games, we're competing for the playoffs.. That's what everybody wanted from the Pistons this year. We wanted growth, and I think our team is doing better and better and I am trying to lead them.”