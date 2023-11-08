The Detroit Pistons started out hot and have reverted to their losing ways. Two players have been considered the biggest disappointments.

The Detroit Pistons have cooled off a bit after an exciting start to the 2023-2024 season that almost saw them roar back on Opening Night to defeat the defending Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat on the road.

Lopsided wins against the Charlotte Hornets on the road and the Chicago Bulls at home helped Coach Monty Williams to win the favor of the Detroit fanbase before the season really got going.

A few short games later and the Pistons have found themselves looking up at 13 other teams in the Eastern Conference, at a crossroads already after eight games and six losses.

The Pistons have a handful of in-season tournament games left and are predicted to miss the knockout stage. Rookie Ausar Thompson has debatably been the team's biggest bright spot. He is now approaching Kevin Garnett territory with one key statistical comparison.

Unfortunately for Detroit, several players have disappointed. Among them all, one stands out above the rest.

James Wiseman a No-Show in 2023-2024

The Pistons' center James Wiseman came over from Golden State with high expectations as part of the deal that sent Chris Paul to the Warriors. So far, the former number two overall pick has been a ghost for much of the 2023-2024 season.

Wiseman has played in just two games, averaging 8.5 minutes in each contest. He has averaged two points and 2.5 rebounds.

Against his old team the Golden State Warriors, Wiseman played a handful of minutes but was a non-factor.

Wiseman is still just 22 years old, but a feeling of impatience has arisen among Detroit Pistons fans in regards to the talented 6-foot-11, 240 pound pivot man. Some wonder whether his game is a good fit in a new school NBA steeped in three-point shooting.

Others wonder whether Wiseman simply isn't mature enough, physically focused enough, or developed enough to make good on his immense physical talents.

If Wiseman can focus on cultivating a positive mindset and working through his struggles, he could become a diamond in the rough for Williams' Pistons franchise by the end of this season. For now, he's stuck behind a logjam of front court players including Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, and Marvin Bagley III.

Wiseman has the size and talent to dethrone each of those guys, but it's going to be a tough road to hoe for a player who still seems lost at times on the court and needs to find a way to learn on the fly after just one season in college with the Memphis Tigers, a season that saw him put up nearly 20 points and more than 10 rebounds per game.

Jaden Ivey: A Silver Lining?

Aside from the performance, or lack of performance, from James Wiseman, the play of Jaden Ivey has been a surprise for many Detroit Pistons fans.

Ivey was expected to become a front line player this season for the Pistons. Instead of Ivey taking the next step, the oft-maligned Killian Hayes has logged more nearly ten minutes more per game and seems to have won the favor of Coach Williams based on recent comments.

Hayes brings improved focus on defense and a more disciplined style to the Pistons' backcourt. Meanwhile, Ivey has shown flashes of his incredible talent in the early going.

Jaden Ivey my goodness 👀 pic.twitter.com/a6m3krndtE — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) October 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Ivey is re-learning how to play the game, and to become more efficient, under Williams, the second-highest paid coach in the National Basketball Association.

This season Ivey is averaging 49.1% shooting from the field, nearly eight percentage points better than his rookie season. He's also shooting nearly 41% from three-point range, nearly seven percentage points higher than last season.

Ivey, much like Wiseman, is an enigmatic player at times. He has the speed, basketball IQ, and athleticism to become a top-tier NBA shooting guard and/or point guard but it's difficult to predict what his ceiling might be in NBA play.

The former Purdue University star and first-round pick hasn't become the leader and closer most Pistons fans wanted, but something special could be brewing in terms of his ability to see and play the game in a more efficient manner.