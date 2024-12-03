ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Celtics prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup on Wednesday, between the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons promises to be an intriguing contest. The Celtics, boasting a strong 17-4 record, aim to extend their home winning streak against a struggling Pistons team. Key players for Boston include Jayson Tatum, averaging 28.4 points per game, and Jaylen Brown, contributing 25 points. For Detroit, Cade Cunningham leads with 23.5 points and 9.0 assists, while Jaden Ivey adds 18.4 points. With both teams looking to assert dominance, expect a competitive game at TD Garden.

Here are the Pistons-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Celtics NBA Odds

Detroit Pistons: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +750

Boston Celtics: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1400

Over: 219 (-110)

Under: 219 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Altitude, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons have a challenging task ahead as they face the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, at TD Garden. Despite being underdogs, the Pistons have several factors working in their favor that could lead to an upset. Cade Cunningham, the Pistons' standout guard, has been in excellent form, averaging 23.5 points and 9.0 assists per game. His ability to control the tempo and create scoring opportunities will be crucial against the Celtics' defense. Additionally, Jaden Ivey has been a reliable scorer, contributing 18.4 points per game, and his dynamic play can exploit any defensive lapses by Boston.

Moreover, the Celtics are dealing with injuries to key players, which could impact their performance. The Pistons must capitalize on this by maintaining high energy and aggressive play throughout the game. Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren will need to dominate the boards to limit Boston's second-chance points and provide extra possessions for Detroit. Suppose the Pistons can execute their game plan effectively, focusing on strong defensive efforts and efficient scoring. In that case, they have a legitimate chance to surprise the Celtics and secure a victory on their home court. This matchup presents an opportunity for Detroit to showcase their potential and resilience against one of the league's top teams.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Boston Celtics are poised to secure a decisive victory against the Detroit Pistons in their upcoming matchup on Wednesday at the TD Garden. The Celtics, boasting an impressive 17-4 record, have been on a tear this season, showcasing their dominance on both ends of the court. Their offensive prowess is particularly noteworthy, as they rank third in the NBA with an average of 120 points per game. Led by the dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who are averaging 28.4 and 25 points per game respectively, the Celtics possess a multifaceted attack that will likely overwhelm the Pistons' defense. Furthermore, the Celtics' three-point shooting has been exceptional, leading the league with 19 treys per game and an impressive 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Defensively, the Celtics have been equally formidable, ranking ninth in the league in points allowed at 109.8 per contest. This defensive prowess, combined with their home-court advantage at TD Garden, where they've won their last four games, gives them a significant edge over the struggling Pistons. Detroit will likely struggle to keep pace with Boston's high-octane offense and stifling defense. While the Pistons have talented players like Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, they lack the depth and consistency to match up against the Celtics' well-rounded roster. With the Celtics heavily favored in this matchup all signs point to a convincing Boston victory and covering the spread at home on Wednesday.

Final Pistons-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are primed to dominate the Pistons on Wednesday. With a robust 17-4 record, the Celtics boast significant advantages across multiple dimensions. Jayson Tatum leads the offensive charge, averaging 28.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, while Jaylen Brown contributes a stellar 25 points. The Pistons face additional challenges with the Celtics' injury report showing key players like Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford listed as questionable – which could potentially weaken Boston's lineup.

However, the Celtics' depth and home-court advantage still strongly favor them. Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey will need exceptional performances to keep Detroit competitive. Expect a high-scoring affair with Boston's superior offensive firepower and defensive intensity likely overwhelming the Pistons. The Celtics should secure a comfortable against-the-spread victory, potentially by double digits, continuing their impressive season momentum.

Final Pistons-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -14.5 (-110), Over 219 (-110)