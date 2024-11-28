ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA is back in action following the Thanksgiving festivities and we have continuing coverage of the NBA Cup and all our betting predictions to go with it. The next matchup features the Detroit Pistons (8-12) taking on the Indiana Pacers (9-10) in the East's Group B. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons are 2-0 so far through the NBA Cup and they're right behind the Milwaukee Bucks with a chance to tie at the top of Group B in the East. They're trending in the wrong direction recently, losing four of their last five games. They'll look to bounce back after a 111-131 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Indiana Pacers are currently last in Group B with an 0-2 NBA Cup record thus far. However, they're streaking otherwise and have won their last three consecutive games over the Wizards, Pelicans, and Trail Blazers. They'll look to extend their streak to four as the betting favorites here.

Here are the Pistons-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Pacers Odds

Detroit Pistons: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

Indiana Pacers: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Pacers

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, FanDuel Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons have been without their two leading players in Cade Cunningham and Tibias Harris due to injury and it's put a massive damper on their productivity from the offensive side of the ball. They've already surpassed last year's mark as a team and they continue to make massive leaps in their development and tangible success through wins. Nevertheless, this is when they'll need young players like Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, and Simone Fontecchio to step up when it matters.

Third-year player Jalen Duren is also continuing his evolution and leads this team with an impressive 9.9 RPG, ranking his thirteenth in the NBA. The Pistons' discipline as a team has also looked much sharper given the more time they spend together working on their chemistry and implementing Coach Birkerstaff's schemes. They've been able to surprise teams all season with upset wins, so don't count out the Pistons to be a threat throughout this one.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers have found a mini groove over the last week, winning three games consecutively and remaining perfect during this current home stand. Their last two wins over the Pelicans and Trail Blazers were both back-and-forth affairs, but the Pacers managed to lock in during the second half of both contests and come out with solid defense turning into offense. Tyrese Haliburton recently scored 34 and hit the clutch three in their last game to seal the win. Expect him to continue playing a high level during this one.

The Pacers shot over 40% from three in two of their last three wins, so expect a lot of their success to continue stemming from their. deep opportunities and open looks from the perimeter. Haliburton's pass-first mindset has been helping to open up players like Pascal Siakam and flourish in this offense. If they can continue playing at a high tempo and pace during this one, they should be able to notch a fourth-straight win with this home court advantage.

Final Pistons-Pacers Prediction & Pick

This will be an exciting meeting between two young rosters and you have to imagine the Indiana Pacers are desperate to keep their hopes alive as they remain winless in the NBA Cup. The Pistons, on the other hand, have won both of their Cup games and come into another spot as the live underdogs hungry for a win.

This spot certainly favors the Pacers if Detroit's Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris are unable to go. They miss their last game against Memphis and the team clearly struggled to find a consistent flow without either of them in the lineup. They'll need Jaden Ivey to step up in a big way if they want a shot at covering the spread here.

Both teams are below average against the spread with Detroit at 9-10 and Indiana at 7-11. However, the most glaring trend has been Indiana's 7-2 record at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season and with the injuries to Detroit, we should see Indiana continue that trend and grab the win here. We'll take the Pacers to cover as well without Cunningham on the floor.

Final Pistons-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -7.5 (-110)