The Detroit Pistons continue to build on the chemistry that they’ve carried over from the 2023-24 season. Jaden Ivey has established himself as one of the franchise’s primary cornerstone assets alongside Cade Cunningham.

The backcourt duo has led the Pistons in scoring to start the year, and have them sitting with a 2-0 record in the NBA Cup.

Ivey is averaging 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 31.6 minutes per game. He and Cunningham have brought out the best of each other, despite a 7-11 overall record for the Pistons.

Ivey’s belief in them as co-stars for this Detroit squad is powerful, and it appears that the best is to come in what they can accomplish.

“The potential is limitless. Cade is an All-Star and will be one of the best players in this league,” Ivey stated to Sportskeeda. “Our ability to share the floor has been special from day one. I believe we have the talent to be one of the best backcourts ever.”

As the season drifts toward December, Ivey and Cunningham’s particular skill sets and play styles are complementing each other. Cunningham, despite currently leading the team in scoring (23.5), is the team most efficient all-around producer.

Ivey is expected to keep blossoming into the downhill scoring threat that the Pistons need him to be, and defend the opposing team’s best player. They are still figuring it out, but there’s a lot to like about this Motown combo.

Pistons’ early signs of improvement in 2024-25

The Pistons are making strides, and it won’t be long until they are playoff threats once again. The organization brought back Tobias Harris to Detroit, after six years with the Philadelphia 76ers, and added Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley for more veteran help.

The team is showing a camaraderie that hasn’t been this strong in some time, and they have the right talent and leadership in place to become serious competitors after several grueling campaigns.