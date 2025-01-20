ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Pistons are on the road to take on the Houston Rockets Monday afternoon. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Pistons-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Rockets Odds

Detroit Pistons: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +260

Houston Rockets: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Rockets

Time: 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, Space City Home Network

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons have won two of their last three games. One of those wins was against a very good New York Knicks team. In those two wins, the Pistons were able to do a great job scoring. The Pistons lost to the Indiana Pacers after scoring only 100 points, but their two wins saw Detroit score 123, and 124 points. That kind of offensive play is what the Pistons need Monday afternoon. The Pistons are 13-7 when they reach 115 points. If they can get to that mark, they will be able to at least cover the spread.

In their first game against the Rockets, the Pistons allowed just 101 points. They ended up losing, but allowing just 101 is an easy way to help the team win. In fact, when the Pistons allow less than 110 points this season, they are 11-4. It does not happen often, but Detroit wins when it does. Houston is a team that wants to push the pace, so if the Pistons can slow it down, and contest shots, they will be able to cover this spread on the road.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. They allow just 107.9 points per game, which is the fourth-fewest in the NBA. Along with that, the Rockets hold teams to the third-lowest field goal percentage, and the third-fewest threes made per game. The Rockets will also force a few turnovers. Houston's defense is the main reason for their success this season, and that should continue Monday afternoon.

The Rockets beat the Pistons back in November. They allowed 99 points in a two-point win. In the win, Houston held the Rockets to just 42.9 percent from the field, and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc. With that, the Pistons were outrebounded, and they turned the ball over 18 times. Houston's defense won them that game. When the Rockets allow less than 110 points this season, they are 17-6. If they can have another good game on the defensive end of the court, Houston will not only win, but cover the spread at home.

The Rockets have won four of their last five games. In those games Houston has really picked it up on offense. In their last five games, the Rockets have scored 123.8 points per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. More impressively, the Rockets have shot 43.1 percent from beyond the arc. They are playing their best basketball on the offensive side of things, and Houston should be able to keep that going. If they can score, they will win.

Final Pistons-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Rockets have been playing great basketball. Pair their offense lately with their defense, and you get an extremely dangerous team. I will take Houston to cover.

Final Pistons-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Rockets -7.5 (-110)