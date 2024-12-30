A Western Conference swing is always a quality test for a budding young team like the Detroit Pistons.

During their four-game road stretch, the Pistons defeated the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Sacramento Kings stunningly. The West Coast trip concluded Saturday with a Pistons' 134-121 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Pistons have already tied last season's win total with a 14-18 record. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has stated the importance of not skipping steps in development for this franchise. Detroit has shown plenty of progress through 32 games, especially after these last four Western Conference matchups.

The Pistons are capable of competing with anybody

Each of the Pistons' last four opponents have playoff aspirations and proven star talent on their rosters. Detroit managed to stay competitive for the majority of each matchup. There were no blowouts from start to finish against any of the opponents they faced.

The Pistons held a lead from the first quarter to the closing moments against the Suns. Last Monday's contest against the Lakers came down to both teams exchanging leads, but the Pistons finished the night as the victor. Detroit's comeback victory against Sacramento required a 19-point second-half rally and clutch heroic shots by shooting guard Jaden Ivey. Despite a double-digit losing finish to the Nuggets, the Pistons held a convincing lead in the first half but unraveled in the third quarter.

Facing contenders is a strong indication of where a rebuilding team is in their growing steps. Detroit struggled early in the season with closing leads late or playing strong in the fourth quarter. The Pistons have not only shown they can stay competitive against contenders but being able to earn a victory against them on the road is significant.

Detroit's backcourt is the pulse of this team

One of the biggest questions for the Pistons' development this season is the chemistry of their starting backcourt. We have seen growth and performances from their guards throughout the season, but the production from Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey through their west-coast swing shows they are two of the most important pieces of the roster.

Cunningham is having a breakout season worthy of All-Star consideration. The franchise point guard averaged 24.5 points and 10.25 assists through the four-game period. His 28-point and 13-assist performance against the Suns capped off an award-winning stretch for Cunningham where he was honored Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Ivey was impressive as well averaging 18.5 points through four games on impressive efficiency shooting 56.8% from the field and 55% from three-point range. Ivey was returning from a knee injury when he returned to action against the Suns. His game-tying triple and go-ahead free throw against the Kings was the highlight of his stretch.

Bickerstaff has found a healthy balance of floor responsibility between his two guards. He has staggered rotations well enough to give them on-ball and off-ball control for the Pistons. Cunningham and Ivey have shown the ability to sacrifice and complement each other for the benefit of the Pistons. This budding backcourt looks like the staple of this franchise's progression so far.

More consistency is needed from the frontcourt

While the Pistons have seen promising hope for the future of their backcourt, the frontcourt is still a work in progress. President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon acquired Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Paul Reed this past offseason to help revamp Detroit's offensive production. While they have shown flashes of optimism, Detroit still needs more from their frontcourt.

The starting forwards struggled offensively in Detroit's West Coast trip. Harris averaged 6.7 points per game on 32% shooting from the field and 18% from three. Hardaway Jr. was streaky through those four games by scoring 31 combined through the first two games and only 14 in the following two.

The Pistons have tried leaning on the veterans as a catch-and-shoot floor spacers as well as off-ball scorers. Malik Beasley has been the best-performing veteran but Detroit needs at least one other veteran to produce along with him consistently.

Detroit's young forwards Ron Holland and Ausar Thompson have provided helpful spark of energy off the bench. They also do not hold major responsibility yet as they play limited minutes while developing at their own pace.

The Pistons received some up-and-down performances from starting center Jalen Duren on both sides of the ball. Backup Isaiah Stewart missed the first three games of the road trip due to injury. Reserve Paul Reed filled in well during stretches to revive the Pistons when they needed a lift. While the frontcourt has produced well in certain moments, the Pistons need more as they look to establish a winning identity.