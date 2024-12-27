ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for yet another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we'll see a cross-conference meeting between two teams in the hunt for their respective division. The Detroit Pistons will take on the Denver Nuggets as both teams look to build momentum moving forward. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons are currently fourth in the Central Division, but they head into this game winning three straight and going 5-2 over their last seven games. They're undefeated on this current road trip, taking down the Suns, Lakers, and Kings before looking for the road sweep in their first game against the Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets are currently second in the Northwest Division and they'll face the Cleveland Cavaliers at home before hosting the Pistons in this one. They most recently lost 110-100 to the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day, going 5-2 over their last seven games and looking to build some momentum at home here.

Here are the Pistons-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Nuggets Odds

Detroit Pistons: +5.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +194

Denver Nuggets: -5.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 228.5 (-112)

Under: 228.5 (-108)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, Altitude Sports, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons have seen a much better bounce-back year this season from their mark a year ago, proving that this lineup just needed more time on the floor together to find their stride. Their last three consecutive wins have come against some of the best squads in the West and they're proving themselves as a team that can hang with anyone in the NBA. Both Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey have been playing at a high level and consistently give this Pistons team a chance to win close games.

Expand Tweet



Center Jalen Duren is also emerging as a dangerous component of this team and his 9.2 RPG ranks him nineteenth in the NBA. His presence in the paint has been something the Pistons have missed over the last few years and his defensive capabilities give them a chance to shine in the fast break. Ausar Thompson and Malik Beasley have emerged as viable options to keep this offense from becoming stagnant and this team focuses on playing hard on the defensive end of the floor.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

This will be the first time the Nuggets face the Pistons this season and while they may be the better team on paper, they certainly can't allow themselves to get lazy against this energetic Detroit squad. They'll be coming in off a back-to-back following their meeting with the Cavaliers, so the Nuggets may be on tired legs heading into this competitive matchup. Nikola Jokic is currently leading the MVP race with his stellar play, but it'll take production from their bench and role players if they want to cruise to a victory in this one.

Expand Tweet



Perhaps the Denver Nuggets could benefit from putting Russell Westbrook in the starting rotation to mix things up against the Pistons. The Pistons are very pesky defensively, so adding Westbrook's pace and ability to cut through the defense could add a new dimension to Denver's offense against Detroit. Michael Porter Jr. will also have an advantageous matchup in the paint and should look to become a reliable rebounder for this team moving forward.

Final Pistons-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun matchup from Denver and the Pistons are hot heading into this game on their current road stand. While the Pistons are billed as the underdogs, they'll be seeing a tired Denver team that has struggled on offense at points throughout the last few games. If Detroit can play solid defense and push the pace on the fast break, they could stand a chance to cover this spread.

The Pistons have gone 16-14 ATS while the Nuggets are only 11-16 ATS on the season. While the Nuggets are 8-4 at home this season, the Pistons have posted a respectable mark of 9-9. I expect the Nuggets to win this game at home, but it'll be by a close margin. For our final prediction, we'll take Detroit and the points to cover the spread in this game.

Final Pistons-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons +5.5 (-106)