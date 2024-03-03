Pitbull has nothing but love for country icon Dolly Parton.
It's even more apparent since they collaborated on Mr. Worldwide's newest song, Powerful Women. There's a sample for Parton's hit 9 to 5, PEOPLE reports.
Pitbull posted a post about the collaboration to pay tribute to the singer. In it, he wrote, “It's an honor to be collaborating with one of music's most powerful women, gracias @dollyparton! Dale!”
Post of Dolly Parton and Pitbull
The post includes a photo of the two meeting in Nashville.
It's an honor to be collaborating with one of music’s most powerful women, gracias @dollyparton! Dale! pic.twitter.com/caoBNOXCJl
— Pitbull (@pitbull) March 2, 2024
The response has been interesting. One commenter wrote, “Dolly/Dale is the new thing? XD.” Another said, “When, where? My two favourite artists of all time! (Heart emoji) from (Canadian flag emoji).”
Beyond this latest post, he also posted about meeting the singer. Pitbull posted about it, calling her “the real deal.” He also mentioned that Parton told him, “You know I'm Ms. Wordwide, right?”
From @DollyParton to all the fireballs around the world — Well, Hey! Daleeee pic.twitter.com/6C1V6zEGtF
— Pitbull (@pitbull) March 2, 2024
Dolly is beyond just country music by any standards, considering her collabs with people like Pit and her new Rockstar album. Her The latest release is all rock and roll and has become her highest-charting album ever, according to Rolling Stone. It debuted at Numer Three on the Billboard 200 chart.
That's a significant deal, considering she's been at her career for fifty-six years and has 49 albums.
As for Powerful Women, the song was released several weeks ago. It's “dedicated to all of the powerful women working 9-5.”
What's next for Dolly Parton and Pitbull? We'll see if any further collaborations come their way. With their mutual respect for each other and Parton going with different genres of music, could a rap album emerge from the Jolene singer soon?