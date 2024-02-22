PFL vs Bellator: Champs continues on the main card with a fight between Patricio Pitbull and Gabriel Braga in the lightweight division. Pitbull is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in his career meanwhile, Braga is coming off his first professional loss of his career for the PFL Featherweight World Title. With that said, check out our PFL-Bellator odds series for our Pitbull-Braga prediction and pick.
Patricio Pitbull (35-7) is surprisingly coming off of consecutive losses for the first time in his career. He tried to if not the most exciting fighters that the PFL has on their roster. He was looking to become the first three-division champion in Bellator history when dropped down in weight to challenge Sergio Pettis but ultimately lost. Then he tried his luck fighting in RIZIN but was knocked out for the first time in his career by Chihiro Suzuki. Pitbull now looks to put this all in the past when he makes his PFL-Bellator debut as he takes on Gabriel Braga this weekend.
Gabriel Braga (12-1) got his chance in the PFL Regular Season in 2023 with a win in the PFL Challenger Series. From there he went on an undefeated run to the PFL Championship only to take a standing TKO loss to Jesus Pinedo for his first professional defeat. Braga now is looking to get that win back as he takes on one of the biggest names in the featherweight division Patricio Pitbull this weekend at PFL vs. Bellator.
Here are the PFL-Bellator Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL-Bellator Odds: Patricio Pitbull-Gabriel Braga Odds
Patricio Pitbull: -135
Gabriel Braga: +115
Over 2.5 rounds: -260
Under 2.5 rounds: +200
Why Patricio Pitbull Will Win
Pitbull's experience and proven track record in the cage set him apart. As a two-division Bellator champion, he has faced and conquered top-tier opponents, showcasing his exceptional striking and grappling abilities. His well-rounded skill set and championship mentality make him a formidable force in the featherweight division. While Braga is a talented fighter with an impressive record, he lacks the high-level experience that Pitbull possesses. This experience differential could prove to be a significant factor in the outcome of the fight, especially in high-pressure situations.
Pitbull's relentless aggression and calculated approach to each fight give him a distinct edge. His ability to dictate the pace of the fight and capitalize on his opponent's mistakes has been a hallmark of his success. This, coupled with his exceptional takedown defense, makes it challenging for opponents to impose their game plan against him. Pitbull's striking power is a force to be reckoned with. His precision and knockout ability have been on full display throughout his career, making him a constant threat in any striking exchange.
Why Gabriel Braga Will Win
Braga's youth and hunger for success set the stage for a potential upset. At 26 years old, he represents the new generation of MMA talent, bringing with him a relentless drive and determination to make his mark in the sport. This unyielding spirit could propel him to outperform the more experienced Pitbull. Braga's dynamic striking arsenal presents a significant threat to Pitbull. His speed, precision, and diverse striking techniques have proven to be formidable assets inside the cage. If he can effectively implement his striking game plan and keep Pitbull on the defensive, he stands a strong chance of gaining the upper hand in the fight.
Braga's ground game should not be underestimated. His proficiency in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission skills make him a well-rounded threat in all areas of the fight. If the bout transitions to the ground, Braga's ability to control positions and seek out submission opportunities could be a pivotal factor in securing victory. Braga's recent performances have showcased his evolution as a fighter, demonstrating improved composure and fight IQ. This growth indicates that he is continuously honing his skills and adapting to higher levels of competition, making him a dangerous adversary for any opponent, including Pitbull.
Final Patricio Pitbull-Gabriel Braga Prediction & Pick
While Pitbull's experience and championship pedigree are undeniable, Braga's youth, striking prowess, well-rounded skill set, and unwavering determination position him as a legitimate threat to secure a stunning victory over the reigning champion. If he can capitalize on his strengths and execute his game plan with precision, there is a compelling case for Braga to emerge triumphant in what promises to be an enthralling showdown as he cashes in as the betting underdog.
Final Patricio Pitbull-Gabriel Braga Prediction & Pick: Gabriel Braga (+115), Over 2.5 Rounds (-260)