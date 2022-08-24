Former USC QB Kedon Slovis earns starting job with Panthers

Kenny Pickett left some big shoes to fill at Pitt football and it’s now confirmed who will be taking charge of the offense. Former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has won the starting job for the Panthers.

Via Bruce Feldman:

As expected, former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has won Pitt's QB job. He will face his former OC (Graham Harrell) and teammate JT Daniels in the opener in what should be a very entertaining Backyard Brawl. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 24, 2022

Slovis came in from the Trojans and has been fighting with Nick Patti, who also impressed in Pitt football training camp and made a serious push to be QB1. In the end, though, head coach Pat Narduzzi picked Slovis to be the main man.

Patti was Pickett’s backup for the last few seasons but has been totally supportive of Slovis throughout their battle. Via Pittsburgh Sports Now:

“I have a lot of respect for him, we’ve talked, and he has a lot of respect for me,” Patti said earlier this month about Slovis.

Slovis comes to Pitt football after three respectable seasons at USC. He also discussed how Patti had always been on his side from day one, even knowing they were competing:

“Nick’s been awesome,” Slovis said earlier in August. “I think when I committed, (Patti) sent me a text even before I committed, because coach told him, and he sent me a text right away. I met him on the first day. He’s been awesome, he’s an awesome guy to be around and the room has been awesome to be around every day. Really all those guys in the room make it fun.”

Pitt football begins its season in the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia on Thursday, September 1st.