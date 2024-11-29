ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pitt Panthers (6-1) are on the road to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) Friday afternoon. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Pitt-Ohio State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Pitt-Ohio State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Pitt-Ohio State Odds

Pitt: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +126

Ohio State: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pitt vs. Ohio State

Time: 2:30 PM ET/11:30 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt is off to a great start. They are coming off a tough loss against a good Wisconsin team, but 6-1 through their first seven games is nothing to sneeze at. The Panthers have beaten LSU and West Virginia pretty easily this season, so they can beat good teams. Ohio State is a very good team, so Pitt will have to be at their best. If they can flush their last loss and play as they did through their first six games, the Panthers will win on the road.

The best part of Pitt's game is their defense. Pitt has allowed just 63.1 points per game, which is the fourth-best in the ACC. Along with that, Pitt allows opponents to just 37.6 percent from the field against them, and 21.6 percent from beyond the arc. Not only are the Panthers very tough in the paint, they fly around the court and close out on shooters. If they can keep up the defensive pressure, they will be able to win.

Pitt has four players averaging double digit points this season. As a team, they do a good job scoring, but it is because of these four players. Ishmael Leggette, Jaland Lowe, Cameron Corhen, and Damian Dunn combine to average 57.4 of their 84.3 points per game. Leggette leads the team in scoring while Lowe can also dish the ball well. If Pitt wins this game, it will be on the back of those players.

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State lost to Texas A&M earlier in the season, but have flushed that loss well. The Buckeyes have since won three straight games in blowout fashion. Along with those wins, Ohio State was able to upset Texas in their season opener. They can play well on both ends of the court, which is a big reason for their success. This is going to be another tough matchup for them, but playing at home and riding their momentum will be a big help.

As mentioned, Ohio State has played extremely well in their last three games. Their competition has not been great, but Ohio State has proven they are a great team with their wins. The Buckeyes have won by 50, 44, and 33 points in their last three games. They are averaging 95.3 points while allowing just 53.0 points per game in their last three. If they continue to play this way, Ohio State will win this game with ease.

John Mobley Jr and Bruce Thornton lead the team in scoring heading into this game. Mobley and Thornton both score 15.2 points per game. Thornton, however, puts up other stats, as well. It is safe to assume Thornton is the more important player on the court, but Mobley has to have a good game, as well. Defense is going to be the star of the show in this game, so one of these two players have to have a good game for Ohio State to win.

Final Pitt-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a solid matchup. I do think Ohio State will come out on top, though. Their offense is undeniable, and their defense can be lockdown. I like the Buckeyes on Friday.

Final Pitt-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Ohio State -2.5 (-120)