ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pitt Panthers (7-5) and Toledo Rockets (7-5) head to Ford Field for the GameAbove Sports Bowl the day after Christmas. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Pitt-Toledo prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Pitt-Toledo Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams have not met since 2006. Pitt won that game 45-3.

Overall Series: Pitt leads the all-time series 2-1.

Here are the Pitt-Toledo College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Pitt-Toledo Odds

Pitt: -6.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -245

Toledo: +6.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +198

Over: 51.5 (-106)

Under: 51.5 (-114)

How to Watch Pitt vs. Toledo

Time: 2:00 pm ET/11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Pitt Could Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt is hoping to get Eli Holstein back for the bowl game. He is not opted out, nor is he in the transfer portal. However, Holstein is dealing with an injury that kept him out of the last week of the season. Holstein threw for 2,225 yards on the season, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He was also able to complete over 60 percent of his passes. Pitt will not have their top receiver in this game, but Holstein spreads the ball around well. If Holstein is active, expect Pitt to play a good game and cover the spread.

Desmond Reid was the starting running back for Pitt all season. He did miss the last game of the season, but it is confirmed that he is ready to go for the GameAbove Sports Bowl. Reid finished the regular season with 5.3 yards per carry and four touchdowns. Reid was also the team's second-best receiver as he had 47 receptions for 564 yards and four touchdowns. With Reid healthy, Pitt's offense at least has one weapon capable of doing some damage.

Why Toledo Could Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt started the season off looking like a favorite to win the ACC. They were 7-0, and working their way up the rankings. However, they ended their season on a five-game losing streak. Pitt lost to some good teams, but they lost five in a row nonetheless. With their struggles to end the season, their injuries they are dealing with, and losing players to the portal, expect Pitt to continue to struggle a little bit.

During their losing streak, Pitt has allowed 33.4 points per game. That is 11 points higher per game than they allowed in the first seven games of the season. The Panthers clearly took a massive step back in those five games. In fact, Pitt allowed 382.6 yards per game and only two of those games finished within one score. Toledo has a fantastic chance to put up some yards and points in this game. They do not have nearly as many players in the portal, so they should be able to play as they did in the regular season. If Toledo can take advantage of a struggling Pitt defense, they will cover the spread.

Final Pitt-Toledo Prediction & Pick

With how Pitt is playing, and Toledo not losing too many players, this should be a close game. This game is also a bit closer to Toledo, so there could be a couple more fans there for the Rockets. Even though I am expecting Pitt to win this game, I like it to stay within a touchdown. I will take Toledo to cover the spread.

Final Pitt-Toledo Prediction & Pick: Toledo +6.5 (+100)