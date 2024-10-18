Following a turbulent start to the 2024-25 season within Pittsburgh football's athletic department in September, the program endured another huge shift on Friday. The university is hiring Tennessee senior deputy AD Allen Greene as the new athletic director, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

Greene brings previous experience from Auburn and Buffalo. His expected start at Pitt will be on November 1, per Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, while completing his last remaining duties at Tennessee.

Pittsburgh football is in the midst of a perfect season at 6-0, and are receiving clarity in their athletic department as the team continues its journey to a memorable finish in the 2024-25 campaign.

Pittsburgh football fills athletic director role

The Pittsburgh football program is adding crucial SEC experience as the Panthers continue to grind their way through the daunting ACC, and the university addressed what made Greene the most valuable candidate.

“Pitt athletics is the front porch of the University of Pittsburgh, serving as a crucial access point for so many across our campus, our region, our nation and the world,” chancellor Joan Gabel said in a statement. “In Allen Greene, we have a proven national leader who exemplifies the Pitt way and who has all of the experience and intangibles to elevate our athletics program in competition and in the classroom.

“In my conversations with Allen and with many others who know him well, it is clear that he will lead us successfully into the new world of intercollegiate athletics.”

“Chancellor Gabel and the advisory committee deserve great credit for identifying and appointing such an experienced and visionary leader like Allen Greene for our athletics department,” said board of trustees chairperson John Verbanac.

As Pittsburgh continues to navigate the evolving landscape of college football – with conference uncertainty and other various components sweeping across the nation – Greene's vast experience and NIL credibility could ignite a new beginning for the Panthers.